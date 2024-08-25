ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Cody Bradford will take the mound for the Rangers in the finale of their series with the Guardians on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Guardians prediction and pick.

Rangers-Angels Projected Starters

Cody Bradford vs. Matthew Boyd

Cody Bradford (4-1) with a 3.56 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP

Last Start: Cody Bradford took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits over seven innings as the Rangers were downed 4-0 by the Pirates. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

2024 Road Splits: Cody Bradford hasn't been great on the road in his small sample size where he is 1-0 but has a 7.71 ERA with a 1.57 WHIP.

Matthew Boyd (0-0) with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP

Last Start: Matthew Boyd did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-5 12-inning win over the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts across 5.1 innings..

2024 Home Splits: Matthew Boyd has played great at home in limited action with a 0-0 record and 1.69 ERA with 0.56 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Guardians Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +108

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Guardians

Time: 1:40 PM ET/10:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Texas Rangers prepare to face the Cleveland Guardians this Sunday afternoon, all eyes are on Cody Bradford, the Rangers' promising pitcher. Bradford has been a standout performer this season, boasting a 4-1 record with an impressive 3.56 ERA over seven starts. His ability to consistently deliver strong outings makes him a formidable opponent for the Guardians' lineup.

Bradford's success can be attributed to his exceptional control and ability to keep hitters off balance with a mix of pitches. His command of the strike zone has been a key factor in his low ERA, as he minimizes walks and forces opponents to earn their way on base. This precision will be crucial against a Guardians team that has struggled at times to generate consistent offense.

On the other side, the Guardians will send Michael Boyd to the mound. While Boyd has shown resilience by pitching into the sixth inning in both of his starts this season, leading to victories for Cleveland, his performances have not been as dominant as Bradford's. The Rangers' potent lineup, known for its power and ability to capitalize on mistakes, will be eager to challenge Boyd early and often.

The Rangers also have the advantage of a strong bullpen, which has been reliable in closing out games. This depth in pitching provides a safety net for Bradford, allowing him to pitch aggressively without the pressure of having to go deep into the game.

The combination of Bradford's stellar form, the Rangers' offensive firepower, and their bullpen depth positions Texas as the favorite to secure a victory over the Guardians on Sunday. With these factors in play, the Rangers are well-equipped to come out on top in this matchup.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Cleveland Guardians gear up to face the Texas Rangers on Sunday, they are poised to leverage their strengths against Cody Bradford and the Rangers. Michael Boyd, the Guardians' pitcher, will be a key factor in this matchup. Boyd has demonstrated resilience and effectiveness in his outings, providing Cleveland with a reliable presence on the mound.

The Guardians have been formidable at home this season, boasting a 38-21 record, which translates to a .655 winning percentage. This home-field advantage, combined with the energy from their fans, should provide the Guardians with a significant boost. Boyd's ability to pitch deep into games has been crucial for the Guardians, allowing them to manage their bullpen effectively and keep their relievers fresh for high-leverage situations.

Cleveland's offense, led by standout players like José Ramírez, has shown the ability to strike early and maintain pressure on opposing pitchers. This aggressive approach will be essential against Bradford, who has been effective but not invincible, with a 3.56 ERA and occasional struggles with the long ball. By capitalizing on any mistakes Bradford might make, the Guardians can build an early lead and control the game's tempo.

Additionally, the Guardians' bullpen has been a reliable asset, capable of shutting down games when called upon. This depth in pitching will be crucial in maintaining any lead they establish.

Boyd's steady pitching, Cleveland's strong home performance, and their potent offense positions the Guardians well to secure a victory over the Rangers on Sunday. With these elements in play, the Guardians are well-prepared to come out on top in this matchup.

Final Rangers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Michael Boyd's consistent ability to pitch into the sixth inning has been pivotal for Cleveland, providing stability and allowing the bullpen to remain fresh. The Guardians' strong home record of 38-21 this season gives them an additional edge, as they have consistently leveraged their home-field advantage. Meanwhile, the Rangers, despite being underdogs, will rely on Cody Bradford's solid 4-1 record and 3.56 ERA to challenge Cleveland's lineup. However, the Guardians' offensive depth, led by José Ramírez, could prove decisive in securing a narrow victory.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rangers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians ML (-126), Over 9 (-110)