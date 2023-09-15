We're back with another prediction and pick for today's slate of MLB action. We head over to the American League for this series between streaking teams as the Texas Rangers (82-64) take on the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) for the first of three games. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers-Guardians prediction and pick.

The Texas Rangers are currently second in the AL West and sit just a half-game back of the leading Houston Astros. After dropping an 0-3 series against the Astros earlier this month, they've gone on to win their last six consecutive games and position themselves right alongside Houston in the standings. They'll hope to continue their winning streak against a struggling Cleveland team. Jone Gray (RHP) will be their starter.

The Cleveland Guardians are currently second in the AL Central, but sit eight games back of the Minnesota Twins. They don't have much of a chance to make the Wild Card unless they can begin to string together some wins to close the season. They're just 7-4 in their last 11 games and haven't been doing much to help their cause. Lucas Giolito (RHP) will give them a chance in this one.

Here are the Rangers-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Guardians Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+136)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Guardians

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Great Lakes

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

After losing a tough home series against the Astros in which they gave up 39 runs in just three games, the Rangers had to take further stock of their pitching staff after the recent loss of ace Max Scherzer. It's the second time they've been plagued by the injury bug to their pitching staff, but the Rangers' bats continue to carry this team into playoff position. They've answered the call by their last six games and have a great chance to extend their streak here.

Jone Gray (8-7) will start with a 3.98 ERA through 145.1 innings of work. He's managed to only give up 18 home runs on the season and his ground-ball pitching has been on point this year. He's been solid on the road at 5-3 this year and he won his last start despite a shaky performance. It's clear that Gray just has to limit damage control enough to give this lineup a chance to work their magic on the base paths.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians haven't shown much fight over the last 15 games and what could've been a close race atop the AL Central is turning into a runaway for the Minnesota Twins. They've been struggling to get their bats going and they haven't had any success against the Rangers this season going 0-3 against them. Jose Ramirez continues to be sensational for them, but it doesn't mean much if the rest of the lineup isn't able to produce.

Lucas Giolito (7-13) will start with a 4.89 ERA through 163.2 innings of work. It's been a down year for him by his usual standards and he hasn't been able to find his footing with a new team just yet. Since being acquired from the Angels, Giolito has gone 0-2 for the Guardians while giving up 13 earned runs in his starts. He's hoping that he can bounce back with a better performance pitching at his new home for the second time.

Final Rangers-Guardians Prediction & Pick

There's not much to this game besides the fact that the Rangers are streaking and the Guardians are trending downwards. While Cleveland will be happy to play at home for this series, Giolito isn't their most reliable starter and they'll have a slight mismatch on the mound in this one. For our prediction, let's go with the Rangers to cover the runline as they extend their winning streak to seven and the Guardians' struggles continue.

Final Rangers-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers -1.5 (+136)