After last night's thrilling matchup, the Texas Rangers will once again suit up for play at T-Mobile Park where they will face off on the diamond with the Seattle Mariners. With major playoff implications on the line, it is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Rangers-Mariners prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming as close to one out away from pushing the Mariners to the brink of being eliminated from playoff play, Texas could not close the door and instead gave up a two-RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. With the hopes of getting that much closer to clinching the AL West division, Texas will have to wait just a tad longer as they plan to send out ace Nathan Eovaldi to get the job done. As it stands, the Rangers are two games up on the Astros and three games ahead of the Mariners for the division title.

Meanwhile, the Mariners showcased some unreal magic and grit in the ninth inning to ultimately save their season and stay afloat in the playoff race. Currently, it is Seattle that remains only one game back of divisional rival Houston for the final AL Wild Card spot. In line for the Friday night start will be RHP Bryan Woo who is 4-5 with a 4.39 ERA in a total of 17 starts from the mound. Having not gone to the playoffs in back-to-back years since the early 00's, can the Mariners get the job done in the final three games of the regular season?

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

With victory right at the tip of their fingers, the Rangers couldn't maintain their grip on Thursday's night game and now face a must-win situation if they are going to continue their march to capture their first AL West title since 2016. Nevertheless, Friday evening offers a clean slate for Texas to reset and refocus their aspirations of defeating the Mariners on their home turf.

In order to bounce back and cover the spread as underdogs in this one, then having your best twirler on the bump is certainly a good start. After being named to his second All-Star game this summer, Eovaldi has quickly and surely been absolutely automatic from the mound. Most especially, Eovaldi has been excellent on the road en route to a 6-1 record and a minuscule 2.88 ERA. Even though the 33-year-old hurler surrendered five runs in his last appearance, he should be dialed in and ready to go for his final regular-season start.

Not to mention, but the offense will need to perform far better in order to jump the gun and avoid letting the Mariners have control of the contest. Offensively, Texas fell short on Thursday as they only recorded three hits on the evening. For one of the top offenses in baseball, this is simply not gonna cut it.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

With their backs up against the wall, it was the Mariners that proved to be as resilient as ever. If it wasn't for J.P. Crawford's heroics, then the Mariners' playoff hopes and dreams could've evaporated into thin air at this very moment.

Although Thursday night was as nail-biting and magical as it gets, the job is far from finished. With three games remaining, the Mariners MUST treat every remaining game like their playoff lives depend on it.

Entering Friday night's contest as favorites despite Eovaldi in line for the start inside the Texas clubhouse, the Mariners must be a little more cleaner from within the batter's box. Without a doubt, Seattle did their part in wreaking havoc on the base paths, but they failed to capitalize on bringing men home. Overall, the M's only went 1-9 with RISP which is not an ideal recipe for success. Despite Seattle being known for their elite pitching staff, these bats will need to be crackin' and hitting on all cylinders to keep their season alive.

Above all else, Seattle is desperate for Bryan Woo to record a solid start. Five days ago against the Rangers, Woo was lit up for six runs on five hits in only 3 1/3 of an inning. Simply put, Woo will need to put his best foot forward against a Texas offense that will make you pay in a hurry.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Last night was as entertaining as it gets from a fan perspective, and tonight should be nothing but the same. However, when the going gets tough, rely on Eovaldi and the Rangers to make the necessary plays down the stretch to down the Mariners and cover the spread.

