The Texas Rangers head to the Big Apple to face the New York Mets today. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday, the Rangers blew a five-run lead to lose in 13 innings to the Twins. They dropped three of four games to the Twins and have lost nine of their last ten games overall. The Rangers have also seen their lead in the AL West evaporate. They are now a game behind the surging Mariners in the division and tied with the Astros. the Rangers do currently have a Wild Card spot, but the Blue Jays are just 2.5 games behind them, in the chase.

Meanwhile, the Mets are coming off a win that broke a four-game losing streak. Their focus seems to be on the offseason now, as the season has been a disaster. The Mets are now 60-71, which places them in last in the NL East, falling behind the Nationals. They are nine games out of the Wild Card, and any hope for the playoffs seems to be gone.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have scored just 36 runs in their last 11 games, which is well below their season average. On the year, the Rangers are second in the majors in runs scored, batting average, and slugging, while sitting third in on-base percentage. Adolis Garcia leads the team in home runs and RBIs this year. He is still driving in some runs this month, but not hitting great overall. He is hitting just .209 on the month with a .306 on-base percentage. Garcia has seven home runs on the month with two doubles leading to ten RBIs. He has scored 18 times this month though.

Meanwhile, Corey Seager has been driving in runs in the last week. Seager is hitting .280 in the last six games with a double and a home run. That has led to five RBIS and with a stolen base, three runs scored. Jonah Heim is second in the team in the last week in RBIs. He has four RBIs but has just one hit in his last 18 at-bats. The one hit was a grand slam though and helped the Rangers build their five-run lead yesterday. Hitting well is something Nathaniel Lowe has been doing. In the last week, he is hitting .308 with a .400 on-base percentage. With two doubles he has driven in three runs and scored two times in the last week.

The Rangers sent Jon Gray to the mound today. He is 8-7 on the year with a 3.76 ERA. Gray has been hit or miss this month. He has made two starts in which he has gone seven innings and given up one or fewer runs. He also has two starts under six innings with five runs given up. For the month, he has a 4.24 ERA, with a 2-2 record overall.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have been struggling to score runs as of late, scoring just nine runs in their last five games. On the year, the Mets are tied for 19th in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Driving in the bulk of the runs as of late have been Francisco Lindo and Daniel Veoglelbach. Lindo has four RBIs in the last week, with two home runs and a double. He is hitting .304 with a .385 on-base percentage and has scored six times while stealing two bases. Vogelbach is hitting .278 in the last week but has a .350 on-base percentage. He also has two home runs and four RBIs in the last week, but his only two runs scored were off of his home runs.

Hitting well recently has been DJ Stewart. He is hitting .364 in the last week with a .391 on-base percentage. Still, he has scored just one run, which came on a home run of his. He also has three doubles and three RBIs in the last week. Jeff McNeill joins him in hitting well as of late. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. He has stolen two bases and scored three times in the last week. Still, McNeill has just one RBI in the last six games, and one extra-base hit, a double.

The Mets are sending Tylor Megill to the mound today. He is 7-7 with a 5.54 ERA. It has been a rough month for Megill so far. This month he has pitched just 19.2 innings over four starts. In those four starts, he has given up five home runs and 16 runs total, with 15 of them being earned. With that, he has a 6.86 ERA and a 1-3 record this month. Since his solid start to the year, where he had a 3.00 ERA through his first four starts, he has progressively declined. He has a 6.14 ERA since then and has not pitched more than six innings in a single start this year.

Final Rangers-Mets Prediction & Pick

The pitching edge in this match-up favors the Rangers. While Jon Gray did struggle last time out, he has been reliable almost all season long. He normally goes deeper into games and gives up a few runs. Last time out seems to be a blip on the radar. Meanwhile, Megill never goes deep into a game and rarely holds a team below two runs. While the Rangers offense has been struggling as of late, it is still one of the best in the majors. This is a good game for them to get right. They need to pick up some wins to keep a hold on their last playoff spot. Losing against a team like the Mets could just put them further in a hole that they may run out of time to get out of. Take the Rangers in this one.

