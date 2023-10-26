Who's ready for some inter-league action later this evening? In what should have plenty of eyes glued on their televisions for this one, the New York Rangers will travel to the Pacific time zone to face off with the struggling Edmonton Oilers. Alas, it is about that time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Rangers-Oilers prediction and pick will be all but revealed.

On paper, it is becoming difficult to argue against the fact that the New York Rangers are not a possible contender out east. So far, the Rangers have compiled a 4-2 record overall and are coming off back-to-back wins in which they've only allowed two goals combined in. With tremendous balance on both ends of the ice, could this New York squad be on the cusp of something special this season?

Meanwhile, the usual high-flying Edmonton Oilers have a flat tire out of the gate and are already seeking repairs to get back on track. In the midst of a three-game losing streak that saw the Oilers give up a whopping seven goals on the road in Minnesota, something needs to change in a hurry for Edmonton before it becomes too late! Still, talent obviously reigns supreme on this roster and the Oilers will have a great opportunity to make a statement with a stellar performance in front of their home fan this evening.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Oilers Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+180)

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-220)

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Oilers

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As a whole, this Rangers club doesn't have a whole lot of weaknesses when they lace up the skates and tape their sticks for play. Since New York doesn't often shoot themselves in the foot like many other teams do throughout the NHL, the margin of error with their opponents is often extremely slim to none. All in all, New York forces you to make plays against a suffocating defense that will make you pay. Combine that with one of the best net-minders in the game reigning supreme between the pipes, and it can often be game over for whoever New York faces off with before the contest barely begins.

In regards to covering the spread on this wild Thursday of action throughout the league, be on the lookout for the Rangers to try and overwhelm the Oilers with an effective power-play attack that has been difficult to slow down this season. In their latest win, it proved to be New York that converted on 40% of their extra-man opportunities which was a huge reason why they were able to overcome an early deficit in the first period. In short, drawing a fair amount of penalties and keeping the Oilers in the box will not only make life easier for Igor Shesterkin, but it will keep the pressure on a shaky Oilers defense.

Most importantly, Shesterkin hasn't clicked on all cylinders just quite yet to begin the season, but he is fresh off of a dominating start against the Kraken which resulted in surrendering only a lone goal in the victory.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Without question, the loss of Connor McDavid due to injury is a major blow for a team that could use his electrifying playmaking in an attempt to snap a three-game slide. As it stands, it appears that McDavid has resumed skating which is a positive, but he certainly will be out for this tilt with the Rangers.

Although the lack of firepower offensively will be a tough hill to climb without their superstar center running the show, but the bigger concern may possibly be a defense that has more leaks than the Titanic. Far too often, the Oilers have been giving the opposition open lanes to shoot the puck which makes life miserable for whoever is in net. Indeed, an improvement in this area needs to happen immediately.

Known for their high-scoring offense over the years, the slower-than-usual start in the scoring department has definitely raised a few eyebrows and not in a good way. Overall, Edmonton is averaging only 2.83 scores per game up to this point and has only produced more than four goals in a contest just once this season.

At the very least, center Leon Draisaitl continues to be an absolute force whenever he is on the ice. So far, the 27-year-old German has amassed 11 points (fifth-most in the league) including seven assists, and has done a stellar job in finding open teammates for scoring opportunities. Not a whole lot has gone right this season for the Oilers, but take a deep break Edmonton fanatics. The sky isn't falling as of yet.

Final Rangers-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are thriving and the Oilers are sinking. While this might not be the case by the end of the year, is is wise to side with New York in this one based on their recent play.

Final Rangers-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+180)