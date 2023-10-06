The Texas Rangers will meet the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Orioles Game 1 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers and Orioles will probably be the most intriguing divisional-round matchup, as both teams have explosive offenses and are making returns to the playoffs after long absences. Hence, this has the potential to be an entertaining showdown.

The Rangers swept the Rays in two games with decisive victories. Now, they will get a chance to take down the best team in the AL. But it will be a challenging task. Therefore, the Rangers will need to play their best. Texas brings a loaded lineup. Additionally, they have two top starting pitchers that can last long into games.

The Orioles finished 101-61 and were the best team in the AL. Now, they have a challenging task ahead of them as they will face a talented Rangers team. The Orioles have an explosive lineup. Likewise, they have a rotation that is ready to go. The Orioles claimed home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. Ultimately, they went 49-32 at Oriole Park this season.

The teams split the season series, with the road team winning 2 of 3 each time. Somehow, they have only faced off one time in the playoffs. That matchup occurred in 2012 when the Orioles defeated the Rangers 5-1 in a wildcard game. Furthermore, the O's are 6-3 over nine games.

Here are the Rangers-Orioles Game 1 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Orioles Game 1 Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-170)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Orioles Game 1

TV: FOX, FS1

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers need to clobber the baseball. Moreover, they need their starting pitching to do well. The Rangers have six hitters at the top of their lineup that can do damage. Thus, they are the integral keys here.

Marcus Semien went 1 for 9 against the Rays, with one RBI and two runs. Meanwhile, Corey Seager went 4 for 8 with two RBIs and two runs. Robbie Grossman struggled, going 1 for 9. Also, Adolis Garcia went 2 for 10 with one home run, one RBI, and one run. Nathaniel Lowe also went 2 for 10 with one RBI and one run. Likewise, Jonah Heim went 2 for 8. These hitters need to produce against the best team in the league. Moreover, they need their starting pitching and bullpen to hold up.

The Rangers used Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery to start their first two games. Therefore, expect Dane Dunning or Andrew Heaney to take the mound. Dunning went 12-7 with a 3.70 ERA this season. Also, Heaney went 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA. Both of these pitchers need to locate the strike zone and avoid making mistakes. Additionally, they need to keep the game close to hand it off to a shaky bullpen, which is the weakness of this team.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can score in bunches and grab the lead early. Next, the starting pitching needs to throw a quality start, and the bullpen cannot fade.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have the most dangerous lineup of the teams that are in the playoffs. Therefore, they will try and keep the momentum going. There are four core players the Orioles rely on. Ultimately, how they do will determine their fate.

Gunnar Henderson finished the season with a batting average of .255 with 28 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 100 runs. Meanwhile, Austin Hays ended the season with a mark of .275 with 16 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 76 runs. Anthony Santander finished the year with a stat line of .257 with 28 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 81 runs. Furthermore, Adley Rutschman concluded the campaign with a batting average of .277 with 20 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 84 runs. The lineup must keep producing. Also, their pitching must hold firm.

Kyle Bradish is the lonely starter for Game 1. Significantly, he went 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA this season. Bradish allowed one earned run through 8 1/3 innings of work against the Rangers this season.

The Orioles will cover the spread if their bats continue to fire off on all cylinders. Also, they need Bradish to pitch well to hand the game off to a strong bullpen.

Final Rangers-Orioles Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Rangers have a loaded lineup. However, their starting pitching is not as great. Their bullpen is even worse. Consequently, it will cost them in Game 1 as the O's cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Orioles Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+140)