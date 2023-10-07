The Texas Rangers will face off with the Baltimore Orioles for Game 2 of the American League Division Series. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Orioles Game 2 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers and Orioles just endured an exciting Game 1, where the Rangers took down the Orioles 3-2 to steal a game on the road and put all the pressure on the Orioles. Now, the Orioles find themselves in a must-win situation to avoid going back to Arlington down 2-0.

Jordan Montgomery will get the start for the Rangers in Game 1. Amazingly, he hurled seven shutout innings while allowing six scattered hits in a wildcard win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Montgomery will face a heftier challenge now as he faces one of the best-hitting teams in the league. Significantly, he is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA with 86 strikeouts over 16 career appearances against the Orioles in his career. His win on Tuesday now improves his mark to 1-0 with a 0.66 ERA through three career appearances in the playoffs through his career.

Grayson Rodriguez will get the start for the Orioles. Ultimately, there will be a lot of pressure on the young pitcher as it will be his first career postseason start. Rodriguez will try and beat a team that has bested him twice this season. First, he allowed two earned runs through five innings in the opener against the Rangers. Rodriguez then struggled in his second start, going just 3 1/3 innings while allowing nine runs, eight earned, on six hits in a loss in his second outing.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers come into this series as underdogs. Regardless, they still have the bats to cover a showdown with the top team in the AL. But those bats will have to come through in big ways. Ultimately, they have to get to Rodriguez again.

Marcus Semien will need to do his part at the top of the order. Significantly, his first job is getting on base. Corey Seager must deliver the power the Rangers wanted when they signed him. Moreover, he must convert any baserunners into runs. Robbie Grossman has to drive Semien and Seager if they get on base. Additionally, he has to make life easier for Adolis Garcia. Nathaniel Lowe will be an important factor in this series. Ultimately, the Rangers need him to contribute and drive runners home. Jonah Heim will be integral as the lineup rounds to the bottom of the order. Therefore, he must show what he can do when the situation arises.

The biggest weakness coming into this series and into Game 2 is the bullpen. How will they respond to the pressure of Game 2? If the Rangers and Orioles are in a close tilt with the relievers coming in, then the Texas bullpen must figure out how to work the corner and not make a critical mistake. Montgomery could give them five or six innings. Regardless, the bullpen cannot fold when everything is on the line.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can clobber some hits early. Then, the bullpen must protect any leads or keep the games close.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The main thing going against the Orioles is inexperience. Ultimately, this could be the thing that dooms them if they are not careful. The Orioles have to control their nerves and play well. Unfortunately, that inexperience showed as they struggled in Game 1, managing just two runs on five hits.

The Orioles have four core hitters that can clobber the baseball. Moreover, they can change the game with one swing. Gunnar Henderson reigns at the top of the lineup. Also, Austin Hays comes in behind him when they are facing a right-handed pitcher. Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman usually round out the 3-4 spots, depending on the situation and the pitcher. Now, these four must produce when it matters the most. All four of these hitters are experiencing the postseason for the first time. How will they adjust?

The Orioles have some solid options in the bullpen. Ultimately, Yennier Cano, Danny Coulombe, DL Hall, Tyler Wells, Cionel Perez, Jacob Webb, Kyle Gibson, Jack Flaherty, and Mike Bauman all could get consideration when the game is on the line.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can force Montgomery into uncomfortable positions, and they hit the ball well. Likewise, the bullpen must thrive when Rodriguez exits the game.

Final Rangers-Orioles Game 2 Prediction & Pick

Experience is important in these playoffs. Therefore, give the nod to the Rangers and Montgomery for this one. The Rangers will cover the spread and make the Orioles work for it.

Final Rangers-Orioles Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-194)