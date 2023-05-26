MLB Action rolls on Friday night as we’re back with another prediction and pick for this matchup between two of the American League’s best teams. The Texas Rangers (31-18) will visit the Baltimore Orioles (33-17) for the first of a three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers-Orioles prediction and pick.

The Texas Rangers currently lead the AL West and do so with a three-game lead over the Houston Astros. They’re one of the top three teams in the American League this year and sit atop a tight division. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games coming in and 5-1 in their six most recent games. Jon Gray (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Baltimore Orioles are in second-place in the AL East and trail the AL’s best Tampa Bay Rays by three games. They’ll have a huge task in trying to keep up with the Rays this season, but the Orioles’ young core is keen on making the playoffs for just the 15th time in the franchise’s 123-year history. They’re also 7-3 in their last 10 games coming in. Grayson Rodriguez (RHP) will be their starter in this one.

Here are the Rangers-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Orioles Odds

Texas Rangers: +114

Baltimore Orioles: -134

Over (8): -120

Under (8): -102

How To Watch Rangers vs. Orioles

TV: Bally Sports, MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers hosted the Orioles early in the season, to which they dropped two of three games and were outscored by four total runs. The Rangers, however, have been doing fine otherwise and are currently the best hitting team in baseball, leading the MLB in average (.270) and RBIs (298). Their pitching has also been sensational as they’re tied for third for most wins in the league. Adolis Garcia has been their hottest bat with Nate Lowe stepping up and doing a little bit of everything on the offensive side.

Jon Gray is 4-1 this season with a 3.02 ERA thru 50.2 IP. He’s done a great job in limiting the long-ball with just seven HR allowed and has only given up 41 hits. He’ll be giving the Rangers a great chance to avenge some wins on the road, where the Rangers have gone 15-10 this season. They’re also listed as the underdogs tonight, a spot they’ve gone 14-6 on the year. If their bats continue to be hot, Gray should have the advantage on the mound over the Orioles’ young starter.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are coming in off a 2-1 series win over the Yankees and swept the Blue Jays in their previous series. They were expected to have some improvements to their roster in the preseason, but this start for the Orioles has surpassed the expectations of baseball fans everywhere. The Orioles are dangerous in the fact that they can win games in a number of different ways. Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins have been on a tear leading the team in scoring runs. As a team, the Orioles rank fifth in the MLB in stolen bases (44) and can change games on the base paths.

The Orioles also have a tremendous pitching staff and currently have the second-most wins in the MLB. They’re also fourth in the MLB in saves (14), proving they can finish the close games. Grayson Rodriguez will make the start behind his 2-1 record and 6.21 ERA thru 42 IP. While he’s given up 51 hits and 10 homers, he’s been finding his rhythm with 51 strikeouts on the season. While he’s still raw, Rodriguez is proving to be one of the best young pitchers in the league. If he can find the K’s at home tonight, look for the Orioles to improve on their 15-8 home record.

Final Rangers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This series will prove to be a fun one of two of the MLB’s best teams square off for the second time. If this first chunk of the season is a good indicator of what’s to come, there’s a solid chance we see these two clubs meet in the Postseason. Grayson Rodriguez will really have to be on his game to silence these Rangers’ bats. For the prediction, let’s side with the Rangers and Jon Gray, simply for how they’ve performed as underdogs this season. For the plus money, let’s go with the more proven pitcher.

Final Rangers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers (+114)