The Texas Rangers take on the San Diego Padres. Our MLB odds series has our Rangers Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers Padres.

The San Diego Padres are not gaining ground in the battle for a National League wild card berth. The teams in front of them are struggling, but San Diego can't gain ground. Losing a home-field series to the Pittsburgh Pirates is exactly the kind of thing which will prevent the Padres from getting back to the postseason. More specifically, it might prevent the Padres from being buyers at the trade deadline.

The Padres might trade either Josh Hader or Blake Snell, but if they can win this weekend series versus the first-place Texas Rangers (who lead the American League West), that might be enough to convince San Diego ownership to retain every high-end piece on the roster. The challenge for the Padres is that if this team is going to win enough games to be serious player in the wild card race, it will have to win close to 65 percent of its remaining games. The talent is there, but nothing else about this team has indicated such a revival is likely. It's a very big series for the Padres, maybe a final chance to go all-in on pursuing a playoff berth.

Here are the Rangers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Padres Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-154)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8 (+118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Rangers) / Major League Baseball (Padres) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Texas starter Dane Dunning has very quietly been one of the most important players in Major League Baseball this season. The Rangers might need an elite arm to win in October, but Dunning is a main reason Texas is in position to play October baseball this year. Dunning's ERA the previous two seasons was close to 4.50. This year, he's at 3.18 entering his final start in the month of July. The dramatic improvement has held the Texas pitching rotation together. If Dunning was still a 4.50 ERA pitcher, the Rangers would not be in first place right now. Dunning can hold down a struggling San Diego batting order and lead the Rangers to a win.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

We keep saying it whenever we arrive at a Padre game: San Diego is desperate and badly needs to win. This team is running out of time and opportunities. The Padres know that if they are to have a realistic shot at the playoffs, they need to win here. If they lose this series against Texas, they will lose ground in the wild card race. We keep wondering when this very talented roster will finally hit high gear and play up to its capabilities. Maybe the arrival of the trade deadline will be the final impetus which, at long last, gets this team to play to its potential.

Final Rangers-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres have been a confounding team to bet on all season. Stay away from them, even if it seems (as it has many times before) that they have a lot of motivation and incentive to win. It hasn't translated to a lot of wins in 2023. Either don't touch this game at all (recommended) or go with the Rangers plus the run and a half.

Final Rangers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5