It is a Metropolitan division battle as the New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rangers come into the game at 12-3-1 on the year, and last time out, they lost in regulation for the first time in 11 straight games last time out. They played the Dallas Stars last time out. In that game, the Rangers got out to a 1-0 lead in the first period and then would add to it in the second. Still, Jamie Benn made it a one-goal game in the second, making it 2-1 going into the third. The Stars would then score five goals in the third period and would end up winning 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are just 9-8-0 on the year but have won six of their last eight games. Last time out, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. The Penguins scored just 2:13 into the game to give them a 1-0 lead. In the second they would score again and then would add an empty net goal in the third. Alex Nedeljikovic stopped at 38 shots he faced in the game, on the way to a shutout victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Penguins Odds

New York Rangers: -122

Pittsburgh Penguins: +102

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (–122)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Will Win

The Rangers sit 13th in the NHL in goals this year, averaging 3.38 goals per game on the season. They are led by Artemi Panarin. He comes into the game leading the team in points and assists, while being tied for the team lead in goals. He has ten goals this year with 16 assists for 26 points. Panarin has also done great work on the power play, with two goals and nine assists on the power play.

Joining him at the top of the goals scoring is Chris Kreider. He comes into the game with ten goals but also has added five assists on the year to give him 15 points. He is joined on the top line by Mika Zibanejad and Blake Wheeler. Zibanejad comes into the game with two goals and eight assists, while Wheeler has two goals and two assists.

Also scoring well are Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere. Trochek comes in with five goals and ten assists this year. Meanwhile, Lafreniere comes in with seven goals and four assists this year. Adding to the production is Erik Gustafsson, who has scored three times and has nine assists from his blue-line position.

On the power play the Rangers are second in the NHL in conversion rate. They have converted 32.7 percent of their chances this year, good for 167 goals on the power play. The Rangers are also solid when man down this year. They are 12th in the NHL sitting at an 83.7 percent kill rate.

The Rangers are expected to be sending Igor Shest60kin to defend the net today. He is 7-3-0 this year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Last time out was his worst start since the middle of October. He went five straight starts winning and having a save percentage over .900. Last time out, he allowed four goals on 34 shots, good for a .882 save percentage and the loss.

Why The Penguins Will Win

The Penguins currently sit 12th in the NHL, scoring 3.41 goals per game. The Penguins have been led by the combination of Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Crosby comes into the game leading the team in goals and points this year. He has 12 goals on the year and 10 assists to give him 22 points. Meanwhile, he has just two goals and an assist on the power play. Guentzel comes into the game leading the team in assists. He has six goals and 15 assists on the year for his 21 points. He has three assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, the Penguins get production from the second unit in the form of Evgeni Malkin. Malking comes into the game tied for second on the team in goals with nine of them. He also has nine assists to give him 18 points. On the power play, he has two goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Bryan Rust is tied with Malkin for second on the team in goals. He has nine goals and seven assists on the year. Further, the Penguins get help on offense from their defense. That comes in the form of Erik Karlsson. He has given goals and 12 assists for 17 points.

The Penguins are 25th in the NHL on the power play this year. They have just seven goals this year and a 15.2 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are ninth in the league on the penalty kill. The Penguins have killed 84.9 percent of their man-down chances this year.

The Penguins are expected to start Tristan Jarry in this game. He is 6-7-0 on the year with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Jarry has lost his last two games though, allowing eight goals on 64 shots in the last two games. He has been solid overall this month. On the month, he has a .926 save percentage and a 2.32 goals-against average, while he is 4-2 on the month.

Final Rangers-Penguins Prediction & Pick

While the Rangers did lose last time out, they have been one of the best teams in the NHL as of late. In their 11-game points streak, they scored four or more goals seven times. Meanwhile, the Penguins have been great on defense as of late. In their last seven games, they have three shutout victories. That includes a shutout of one of the best offensive units in the league the Golden Knights. Expect this to be a close game, with the Rangers scoring below average, and the Penguins scoring enough to stay in the game. Still, at the end of the game, the Rangers have too many scoring options and can go at a faster pace than the aging Penguins. With an off day the next day, expect them to push and take the win in this one.

