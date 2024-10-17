ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers will face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. It is the second of a home-and-home series as we share our NHL odds series and make a Rangers-Red Wings prediction and pick.

The Rangers defeated the Red Wings 4-1 on Monday at Madison Square Garden. Initially, it was 1-1 after the first period. New York took a 2-1 lead after two periods. Finally, they potted two goals in the third period. The teams will play again to finish the two-game, home-and-home series.

Here are the Rangers-Red Wings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Red Wings Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Rangers vs Red Wings

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Artemi Panarin has tallied 12 goals and 20 assists over 22 games against the Red Wings.

Igor Shesterkin is 4-0-1 with a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .936 against the Wings.

Chris Kreider has notched 10 goals and 12 assists over 29 games against the Red Wings.

The Rangers dominated the Red Wings on Monday, partly because they controlled the faceoffs. Amazingly, they won 58 percent of the draws. This gave them extra chances to find ways to score and more scoring opportunities. Substantially, it also allowed the Rangers chances to draw penalties, and when they did, they went 1 for 5 on the powerplay.

Panarin has netted two goals and three assists, including one conversion on the powerplay. Remarkably, he had three helpers on Monday, including one on the powerplay. Jacob Trouba has tallied four assists, including one on Monday. Meanwhile, Alexis Lafreniere may get an extension soon as he continues his solid play, with two goals and two assists, including one tally on Monday. Kreider currently has three goals, including one conversion on Monday. Significantly, Mike Zibanejad finally arrived, tallying one goal and two assists on Monday. Defenseman Adam Fox has tallied three assists but was off the scoresheet on Monday.

Shesterkin has been inconsistent this season. So far, he is 2-0-1 with a 2.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. Shesterkin has had two good games and one bad. How will he fare in his second battle against the Wings in one week?

The Rangers will cover the spread if their top scorers can continue to generate offensive opportunities by winning faceoffs and firing shots at the net. Then, they need another great performance from Shesterkin and the defense.

Why the Red Wings Could Cover the Spread/Win

Cam Talbot is 2-3 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906.

Patrick Kane has tallied five goals and seven assists over 19 games against the Rangers.

Patrick Kane has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games against the Rangers.

Everything went wrong for the Red Wings on Monday. Unfortunately, they could not gain control of the puck. Because of that, it limited their opportunities to generate scoring chances. Dylan Larkin was the only scorer on Monday, tallying a goal to help the Wings. Ultimately, he now has two goals and one assist. Alex DeBrincat has had a solid start to his season, scoring one goal and two assists. However, he did nothing on Monday and will look to bounce back. Lucas Raymond has three assists. He will look for his first goal in this one after also doing nothing on Monday.

Defense and goaltending continue to be problems. Taking too many penalties will eventually wear a defense down. That was the problem on Monday, as they could not stay out of the penalty box. Therefore, the Wings must avoid that and give Talbot (projected starter) or Alex Lyon the best chance to win.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they can gain control of the puck and generate scoring chances. Then, they must tighten up on defense and stay out of the penalty box.

Final Rangers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

The Rangers 2-1 against the spread, while the Red Wings are 1-2. Furthermore, the Rangers lead this head-to-series. New York has also won four in a row in this series and is 7-3 over 10 games against Detroit. Moreover, the Rangers are also 4-1 over the past five games at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings looked utterly lost on Monday. Consequently, they made too many mistakes and it cost them dearly in the end. While I can see Talbot starting this one, it might not make a difference. The Rangers have dominated this series recently and continue to play at a significantly higher level than the Red Wings. Because of this, I can see it happening again. Therefore, expect the Rangers to come out strong again and cover the spread on the road.

Final Rangers-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (+172)