The Texas Rangers (44-27) visit the Chicago White Sox (31-42) for the first of a three-game series between the teams. First pitch commences at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Rangers-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-White Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+118)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

How To Watch Rangers vs. White Sox

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports, NBCS Chicago

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (First in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 45-26 (63%)

Over Record: 40-27-4 (60%)

The Rangers carry the second-best record in the American League into Chicago's Southside tonight. Texas got off to a hot start in April with a 16-11 record. A popular sleeper team coming into the year, the Rangers proved their start to be no joke with an 18-9 May and 9-7 June. While their pitching has been hit or miss, the Rangers' potent offense gives them an excellent chance to cover as road favorites tonight.

Lefty Andrew Heaney (4-4) makes his 14th start of the season for the Rangers tonight. The 31-year-old southpaw has been up and down this season and holds a 4.05 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. Heaney has always been a strong strikeout pitcher despite his 9.5 K/9 falling from last season's incredible 13.6 K/9. His big issue this season has been walks. Heaney's 10.8% walk rate is a career-worst and he's walked 10 batters over his last three starts. Heaney hasn't made it through the fourth innings in two of his last three starts thanks to his shaky control but he could be in for a bounce back tonight. The White Sox rank 20th with a 23.4% strikeout rate and dead last with a 6.6% walk rate. That said, they have crushed lefties over the past few seasons so Heaney will need his best stuff if the Rangers want to cover.

With Heaney looking shaky of late, the Rangers likely need their offense to carry the load tonight if they want to cover as road favorites. Luckily for Texas backers, their offense has carried them all season long as they lead the league in runs while ranking third in OPS and seventh in home run rate. Corey Seager has been the name to watch of late. The superstar shortstop has been on fire this month with a .424 average, five home runs, and 52 total bases through 16 games. Centerfielder Lady Taveras could be a huge X-factor tonight. The center fielder blasted three homers last week and owns a .871 OPS against lefties this season.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Third in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 38-35 (52%)

Over Record: 33-35-5 (49%)

The White Sox have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league this season but their record masks their recent performance. After an abysmal 7-20 opening month, the White Sox have played winning baseball over the last 44 games. While 23-21 isn't anything to write home about, it's a huge improvement over their earlier performances. That said. the White Sox have dropped three consecutive series coming into tonight. Despite a 17-17 home record, Chicago is still a home underdog tonight given their rough offense.

Lefty Tanner Banks (0-1) makes his first career start for the White Sox tonight. The 31-year-old has pitched well in relief over the past two seasons for Chicago – compiling a 2-1 record, a 3.06 ERA, and 1.10 WHIP in 64.2 innings pitched. He's pitched sparingly for the White Sox this season but will make his first career start tonight after getting called up following the Liam Hendricks injury. Banks has been up and down this season, however, and it remains to be seen how he looks in a starting role. He gets an absolutely brutal matchup for his first start. In addition to leading the league in runs, the Rangers own a .819 OPS against lefties this season.

Chicago's lineup has been maddeningly inconsistent all season long but they've really struggled this month with just 3.2 runs per game. That said, the White Sox have been significantly better against lefties not just this season, but over the past few years. Since 2020, the White Sox own a stellar 63-46 record against lefty starters thanks to averaging 5.2 runs per game. This year, they've gotten a ton of production from their three best players when facing lefties with Luis Robert (1.219 OPS), Tim Anderson (.348 AVG), and Eloy Jimenez (.300 AVG) all slugging against southpaws.

It's hard to pass on a home underdog – especially one who hits lefties as well as the White Sox, do. However, I can't trust a 31-year-old making his first career start against the best offense in the league.

Final Rangers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers -1.5 (+118)