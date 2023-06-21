The Texas Rangers (45-28) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-43) for the rubber match of their three-game series. First pitch commences Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox evened the series with their 7-6 win last night. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Rangers-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-White Sox Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+142)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 9.5 (-108)

Under: 9.5 (-112)

How To Watch Rangers vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports, NBCS Chicago

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Despite one of the worst calls ever in last night's loss, the Rangers have proven to be a force in the American League this season. Texas sits five games up in the AL West thanks to consistent winning throughout the year. The Rangers went 16-11 in April, 18-9 in May, and are now 10-8 in June. Still, they face an uphill battle in covering as a road favorite tonight in a crucial, series-deciding rubber match. Considering how well the White Sox hit the Rangers' ace last night, Texas will need a strong effort from the inconsistent Martin Perez if they want to cover tonight. That said, their own offense could prove a monster difference-maker after they put up 11 runs in the first two games.

Lefty Martin Perez (6-3) makes his 15th start of the season for the Rangers tonight. Perez hasn't enjoyed nearly the same success as last season with his ERA jumping from 2.89 to 4.54 and his WHIP climbing from 1.26 to 1.50. With his strikeout numbers down as well, Perez has been the definition of shaky this year. Perez' biggest issues lie in his consistency. Over his last four starts, Perez: allowed two in 6.0 innings against the Blue Jays; allowed seven in 3.1 innings against the Rays; threw 7.0 shutout innings against the Cardinals; and allowed six in 4.2 innings against the Tigers. While he is coming off that strong Blue Jays start, Perez' home/road splits are especially concerning tonight. He owns a staggering 6.50 ERA on the road this season compared to a 1.71 ERA at home.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has been a much better team than their record indicates. They're crippled by an atrocious opening month that saw Chicago go just 7-20. Since May 1st, however, the White Sox have gone 24-22 over their last 26 games. While they would be out of contention in any other division, the White Sox play in the AL Central and thus sit just 4.5 games back of first. After clutching a win last night, the White Sox find themselves in a prime position to win a crucial series against the American League's second-best team. That said, they'll need another big performance from the red-hot Michael Kopech if they want to cover as home underdogs.

Righty Michael Kopech (3-5) makes his 15th start of the season for the White Sox tonight. The former top prospect is having a resurgent year for Chicago. Despite a 3.92 ERA and 1.27 WHIP, Kopech has really dialed things in over the last month. After a 7.01 ERA in April, Kopech finished with a 2.75 ERA in May and has a 1.65 ERA thus far in June. His strikeout stuff has been particularly impressive of late. His 10.3 K/9 is elite and he's shown the ability to consistently generate whiffs – doing so in the 68th percentile league-wide. That said, the Rangers may be his toughest test of the season considering they lead the league in runs. However, they have performed worse against righties (.787 OPS) compared to lefties (.826 OPS) and thus Kopech could find an avenue to success given his hot stretch.

Despite their offensive inconsistencies this season, the White Sox's core players have hit well against lefties. Luis Robert has led the way with an eye-popping 1.278 OPS. Jake Burger is almost at a thousand OPS as well – chilling at a cool .950. Those two should carry the way, but Eloy Jimenez, too, has thrived against lefties – batting .303 in 33 at-bats this season.

Final Rangers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

While the Rangers likely should be up 2-0 in this series, the White Sox benefited from a questionable call last night and thus should be extra hungry to secure a series win tonight. Throw in how well Kopech has pitched over the last two months and how bad Perez has looked on the road, and this is an easy pick. Ride with the home underdogs and count on Kopech doing just enough to keep the Rangers' offense at bay.

Final Rangers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox +1.5 (-172)