MLB action is live on Saturday as we bring you a prediction and pick for the American League matchup between teams streaking in the opposite direction. The Texas Rangers (47-28) will take on the New York Yankees (41-35) for the second game of their series. The Rangers took the first game 4-2. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers-Yankees prediction and pick.

The Texas Rangers are currently in first place in the AL West and have a 6.5-game lead over the Houston Astros. They've set themselves apart as the best hitting team in baseball and have a top-notch pitching staff to go with it. They've won five of their last six games and have outscored opponents by 13 runs during that stretch. A series win over the Yankees would do a ton for their momentum as they look for another statement win. Jon Gray (RHP) will be their starter.

The New York Yankees are currently third in the AL East race and sit 10.5-games back of the leading Tampa Bay Rays. With the Rays seemingly running away with the division, the Yankees will have to make up some ground to contend for the Wild Card race. They're in a tough slump right now, going just 2-6 in their last eight games. They're hoping their bats and pitching can wake up and lift them to a win. Luis Severino (RHP) will be their likely starter.

Here are the Rangers-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Yankees Odds

Texas Rangers: -132

New York Yankees: +112

Over (8.5): -115

Under (8.5): -105

How To Watch Rangers vs. Yankees

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, YES Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are the best hitting team in baseball and have continued to be the best through this recent stretch of games. Their pitching continues to be dominant even with the loss of Jacob deGrom, so the Rangers must be feeling pretty good to be in the position they're in. They haven't won a divisional crown since 2016, so the Rangers are laser-focused on staying consistent throughout this season. The Rangers squeaked out a win in their last game against the Yankees as they had clutch go-ahead hits late into the 10th inning.

Their pitching probably for this one will be Jon Gray behind his 6-2 record and 2.96 ERA thru 76 innings of work. He's been one of their most consistent pitchers and does a great job of turning in quality starts. He's given up 67 hits and 23 walks, which isn't ideal, but it's clearly getting the job done whenever he's on the mound. Earlier this month, Gray had a 12-strikeout performance in his only loss through the last five games he's played in. Even when he's not perfectly sharp, he gives the Rangers a great chance to win the game.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees' bats have been struggling over this most recent stretch and they've been outscored by opponents by 24 runs over the last eight games. They'll have to bring it back to the basics as their usual suspects in Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LaMahieu haven't been producing lately. The Yankees are swinging decent bats collectively this season and rank fourth in the MLB in home runs. They also have a good pitching staff and have the fourth-best team ERA at 3.73. They have all the tools to contend for the World Series, but it'll be about putting everything together over this second half of the season.

The Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound behind his 0-2 record and 6.30 ERA thru 30 innings of work. Severino is hardly the dominant force he was a few years back, but he's still got the same velocity behind his pitches. He'd like to see his control improve as he's having one of his worst starts to his career. Since he hasn't been consistently healthy, Severino hopes that he can turn in a good performance at home and get his team back on the winning track.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees seem down-and-out through this recent stretch of games and haven't been giving fans much to hope for in terms of their lackluster batting. The Rangers, on the other hand, have synced-up their pitching and batting perfectly and have bounced back after their struggles from a week ago. For this game, expect the Rangers to continue exuding confidence as they jump out to an early lead. Their bullpen will give them a great chance to close the game out as they steal another win on the road. Let's take the Rangers with the prediction.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers (-132)