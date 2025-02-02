Once the dust of Super Bowl LIX fully settles, the Philadelphia Eagles will be busy in the offseason. The NFC champions will have 16 players become unrestricted free agents in 2025 NFL free agency, none more notable than edge rusher Josh Sweat.

Zach Baun, Brandon Graham and Mekhi Becton join Sweat as the most prominent names on Eagles' who will hit free agency in 2025. Of them, none are currently making more than Sweat, who signed a one-year, $10 million extension in 2024.

Sweat rebounded after a regressive year in 2023 with another big season in 2024. The former Pro Bowler led the team with eight sacks on the year, appearing in all but one game. Sweat was a staple of Vic Fangio's defense that allowed the fewest points per game in the league.

At 27, Sweat is still in the prime of his career. He has spent all seven of his years with the Eagles, but with change potentially on the horizon, he could suit up in a new uniform in 2025.

1. New England Patriots sign Josh Sweat

Expect a lot of moves from the New England Patriots in 2025. They had already made one significant transaction by hiring Mike Vrabel as their next head coach, but that maneuver was only the first of many more to come. New England has a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the most cap space in the league to use in free agency.

The Patriots will focus on building around Drake Maye, but they need even more help on defense. New England ranked last in 2024 with just 28 sacks on the year and never established a consistent edge rusher after trading Joshua Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs during the year. Edge rusher should be among Eliot Wolf's top priorities in the offseason, with few options better than Sweat.

2. Jonathan Gannon reunion with Arizona Cardinals

Sweat enjoyed the most success of his career in 2022 when he posted a career-high 11 sacks. He thrived in Fangio's system, but Sweat never looked better than he did with Jonathan Gannon as his defensive coordinator. The lone Pro Bowl appearance of his career came under Gannon in 2021.

It just so happens that Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals enter 2025 NFL free agency with a lot of cap space to use. Most of that is due to the expiring contracts of L.J. Collier, Dennis Gardeck, and Kyzir White. Even if they are able to re-sign any of them, Arizona's 41 sacks in 2024 ranked in the middle of the league, as Zaven Collins led the team with just five. Sweat is certainly happy where he is, but a reunion with Gannon must be tempting, especially with the amount of money the Cardinals could offer.

3. Josh Sweat to Las Vegas Raiders in 2025 free agency

One of the biggest criticisms of the Las Vegas Raiders since 2019 has been their lack of complementary edge rushers to support Maxx Crosby. As consistent and reliable as Crosby has been, he constantly faces double teams without another formidable threat lining up beside him. Questionable leadership and direction have mostly been to blame, but the Raiders enter 2025 with the most hope they have had in years.

As the orchestrator of the Legion of Boom, new head coach Pete Carroll will not begin Week 1 without an improved defense. Las Vegas enters the offseason with nearly $100 million in projected cap space. They cannot end the 2025 NFL free agency without bringing in another edge rusher. A Crosby-Sweat edge-rushing combination would easily lead one of the best units in the league, allowing both players an opportunity to post career numbers.

4. Josh Sweat fits with Los Angeles Chargers in 2025

Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter nearly transformed the team's defense in their first year with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2024, the Chargers ranked in the top 10 in opponent points, passing yards per game and sack percentage. However, they will deal with several key members of their front seven hitting free agency. Khalil Mack, Denzel Perryman, Poona Ford and Morgan Fox are all set to become unrestricted free agents.

The Chargers were an elite pass-rush team in 2024 but are left in a state of uncertainty ahead of the 2025 NFL free agency. Potential absences and Joey Bosa's notorious inconsistency leave Los Angeles at risk of severe regression in 2025. Sweat, a classic power rusher who has historically excelled in 4-3 defensive schemes, would be an ideal acquisition for Harbaugh and Minter.

5. Indianapolis Colts need pass-rushers

Few teams generated less backfield pressure than the Indianapolis Colts did in 2024. The Colts had the ninth-fewest pressures on the year, resulting in the eighth-fewest sacks. Star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner continues to be one of the best inside pass rushers in the league, but the lack of edge pressure continues to hamper Indianapolis.

With a fair amount of cap space to work with in 2025 NFL free agency, the Colts would be wise to examine the edge-rushing market. Barring a cheap, team-friendly deal, they will lose Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency. A hypothetical pass-rushing anchored by Sweat, Buckner and Kwity Paye would turn one of the worst units in 2024 into one of the best in 2025. New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo‘s system emulates much of what Sweat worked with under Gannon and Fangio with the Eagles.