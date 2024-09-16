The Columbus Blue Jackets, despite being in the NHL for nearly 25 years, have struggled to establish themselves as consistent contenders. With only six playoff appearances and just one trip beyond the first round, their existence has often been characterized by underperformance and turnover in both coaching and management.

However, the team has had moments of success and standout players throughout its history, offering some highlights amidst the challenges.

The team has also faced unimaginable tragedies, including the death of goaltender Matīss Kivlenieks in a fireworks accident in 2021, and more recently, the heartbreaking loss of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were struck by a drunk driver while cycling in late August before they were to attend their sister's wedding.

Turning our attention to more positive things, which five seasons in Blue Jackets history stand out as the best in franchise history?

1) 2018-19: Historic first-round sweep of 65-win Lightning

The Blue Jackets secured a postseason berth after general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen decided to go “all in,” opting to retain pending free agents Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin, despite their plans to explore free agency in the summer. Kekäläinen further bolstered the lineup by acquiring Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel at the NHL Trade Deadline.

This set up a first-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who had tied the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the best regular season in NHL history with 62 wins, earning them the President's Trophy. The start of Game 1 went exactly as most fans and pundits predicted, with the Lightning enjoying a 3-0 lead after the first 20 minutes of play.

However, the Blue Jackets staged a stunning comeback, ultimately winning 4-3. They followed this up with an equally surprising 5-1 victory in Game 2, putting the Lightning in a two-game hole. Back at a raucous Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets pushed Tampa Bay to the brink of elimination with a 3-1 win in Game 3.

Facing the unthinkable prospect of a first-round sweep after such a dominant regular season, the Lightning fought back in Game 4, erasing a 3-1 deficit to tie the score at 3-3. But late in the second period, the Blue Jackets regained the lead, and Panarin’s empty-net goal in the final minutes sealed the win. Two more empty-net goals followed, securing Columbus' victory and completing the sweep.

After their historic first-ever postseason series victory, the Blue Jackets advanced to face the Boston Bruins in the second round. Though their playoff run ended in six games, it remains one of the most exciting moments in Blue Jackets' history.

2) 2016-17: Franchise record 16-straight wins

In one of the more surprising runs of the regular season, the Blue Jackets set a new NHL record by winning 16 consecutive games from late November 2016 through early January 2017. This surpassed the previous record of 15 straight wins, set by the 1981-82 New York Islanders during their dynasty of four consecutive Stanley Cup victories.

In the second season of John Tortorella behind the bench as head coach, the Blue Jackets reached the 50-win mark for the first time in franchise history, finishing third overall in the Metropolitan Division. However, their season was again ended by the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, who dispatched them in Round One of the postseason in five games.

3) 2017-18: The acquisition of Artemi Panarin

The Blue Jackets pulled off a blockbuster trade before the season, sending Brandon Saad back to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Artemi Panarin in what became one of the most lopsided deals in recent memory. Panarin notched 55 assists in his first year with Columbus, while Sergei Bobrovsky won 37 games in net, helping the Blue Jackets secure a Wild Card postseason berth.

Thanks to an overtime goal from Artemi Panarin in Game 1 and another overtime winner from Matt Calvert in Game 2, the Blue Jackets took a 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the eventual Stanley Cup champions responded with four straight victories, eliminating Columbus and advancing to Round Two.

4) 2013-14: Heading to the postseason as part of the Eastern Conference

Before the regular season, the NHL re-aligned and moved the Blue Jackets to the Eastern Conference and the Metropolitan Division. Thanks to 33 goals from forward Ryan Johansen and 44 assists from blue liner James Wisniewski, Columbus secured a postseason berth for the second time in their history.

Facing the Penguins in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Blue Jackets managed to split the first two games in Pittsburgh, with Matt Calvert scoring an overtime goal in Game 2 to even the series. Despite taking a 1-0 lead in Game 3 just moments into the game, the Penguins would emerge victorious and re-grab the series advantage.

In Game 4, a game-tying goal late in regulation by Brandon Dubinsky, followed by an overtime winner from captain Nick Foligno, sparked a frenzy at Nationwide Arena and evened the series at two games apiece. Unfortunately for Columbus, the Penguins took control and won the next two games to advance to Round Two.

5) 2008-09: 1st trip to the postseason

For the first time in franchise history, the Blue Jackets advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fueled by the outstanding goaltending of rookie Steve Mason, who went on to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

The roster was strengthened by the acquisition of R.J. Umberger, along with the signings of Mike Commodore and Kristian Huselius, and the mid-season addition of former Red Wings forward Jason Williams. It was the defending Stanley Cup champion Red Wings whom the Blue Jackets faced in their first postseason series, which proved to be no contest.

The Red Wings won the first three games with ease, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. Game 4 was the only competitive contest, with the score tied 5-5 at the end of the second period. However, the game—and the series—ended when Johan Franzen scored a power-play goal in the final minute of regulation, capitalizing on a costly too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty by the Blue Jackets.