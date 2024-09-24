Throughout his NBA career, Andre Drummond has shown that he was an All-Star caliber center for a reason. In his NBA career, Drummond has garnered two All-Star Game appearances, an All-NBA Team selection, All-Rookie Team honors, and led the NBA in rebounds four times. The Bulls center continues to be one of the most impressive rebounders in the league.

But while Drummond has shown flashes of greatness, he has also been at the center of epic-fail plays and other moments that could only bring laughter. Here's Andre Drummond's 10 meme-able moments, ranked.

10. Peace sign before dunk

Andre Drummond loves dunking the basketball whenever he gets the chance. But before doing so, he took out a page off NFL star Tyreek Hill's playbook to pull off a peace sign before the dunk in 2022 while playing for the Brooklyn Nets. Although the dunk was successful, it's surely one of the most meme-able moments in the All-Star center's career.

9. Dance after the dunk

Speaking of dunking the basketball, there's no question that Drummond loves to celebrate after doing so. In this case, Drummond pulled out the shimmy after converting a two-handed jam plus a foul in 2016 while playing for the Detroit Pistons. The shimmy surely adds some extra sauce.

8. Photobombing Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is popular for his funny moments on screen. But during this interview segment with Cassidy Hubarth at the 2016 All-Star celebrity game, it was the Bulls center who stole the show. Not only did the All-Star center photobomb Hart's interview, but Drummond even pulled out some dance moves, which forced Hart to push him away from the screen.

7. Reacting to Marcus Morris

When the calls don't go his way, Marcus Morris Sr. is one to express his frustration and dislike against the referees. In this case, the forward got called for a travel in a game in 2019.

Drummond would ask for the ball, but shortly after, Morris slammed the basketball hard to the ground, leading to a technical foul against the Knicks forward. Amazed by the sequence of events, Drummond's reaction was priceless.

6. Celebrating the dish

Drummond isn't known to be a passing center. However, in this scenario, Drummond was part of a give-and-go play that saw him properly locate teammate Reggie Jackson for the easy two points in 2017. Happy to get the assist, the former NBA rebounding leader celebrated with a special dance of generosity. He's a gift that keeps on giving.

5. Stepback three goes wrong

In a Bulls uniform, Drummond has shown that he has expanded his game by showing flashes of making his threes. But back when he played for the Pistons, Drummond actually attempted a stepback corner three with the shot clock expiring in 2019.

Unfortunately, Drummond only hit the backboard, triggering an irate response from former NBA Coach of the Year Award winner Dwayne Casey.

4. Showering teammate Nikola Vucevic

Showering teammates and coaches with energy drinks are often reserved for winning the NBA championship. However, after the Bulls finally won after a five-game losing streak to improve to 6-14 thanks to Nikola Vucevic's season-high 29 points to go along with 10 rebounds, Drummond didn't hold back in giving Nikola Vucevic a shower.

3. Blowing the dunk

Although Drummond loves to dunk when he gets a chance to, it's sad to say that he finds a way to miss them as well despite being wide open. Despite completing a nice steal against the Raptors, the rim decided to block Drummond's dunk in 2023.

2. Copying LeBron James

After a dominant stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers secured the services of Andre Drummond after picking him up from the buy-out market. Not only did it give the Lakers an All-Star caliber center in lieu of Anthony Davis' injury, but it also helped Drummond accomplish his lifelong dream to play alongside LeBron James.

As an LBJ fan, it wasn't surprising a lot of young basketball players were inspired by his game. In fact, Drummond took it to a whole new level as a major fan by copying his moves from the bench.

1. Ruining his own teammate's alley-oop

In the latter parts of the 2023-24 season, while the Bulls are wrapping up their season for the play-in tournament, Drummond and the squad made the headlines for the wrong reasons. Bulls forward Torrey Craig had a breakaway fastbreak play that saw him attempt a self alley-oop, which would've made the highlight reel.

Unfortunately for him his teammate Drummond decided to dunk the ball himself over Craig, leading to a missed dunk. Instead of making the highlight reel, both Drummond and Craig became the faces of a meme that won't be forgotten anytime soon. To add insult to injury, the Bulls also lost the game against the New York Knicks, 128-117.