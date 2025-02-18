On the latest episode of The Ringer’s NBA Show, Howard Beck floated the idea of the Memphis Grizzlies potentially trading star guard Ja Morant in the upcoming offseason.

“I'm constantly checking in with executives around trade deadline about like, okay, what we saw, what we didn't see, what's next, and in this league, you are always, always, always on the lookout for who's the next wave of stars that are going to get dealt, right?” Beck said. “And somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja [Morant] this summer.”

Morant, 25, is in his sixth NBA season and currently averaging 20.7 points — his lowest since 2020-21 — along with 7.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.1% from three. After a disappointing 27-55 record last season in which Morant played just nine games, the Grizzlies have rebounded significantly. They currently hold a 36-18 record and sit as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Although trading Morant seems unlikely, the NBA has seen its share of blockbuster deals, such as the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis at this season’s trade deadline. If the Grizzlies were to explore moving Morant, who is in the second year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract, several teams could emerge as prime landing spots.

The Utah Jazz, currently 13-41 and 14th in the Western Conference, lack a true franchise cornerstone. Acquiring Morant would provide them with a dynamic leader while pairing him alongside Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz also have a promising young core that includes Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier, along with a strong defensive presence in Walker Kessler.

A potential deal would likely require Utah to part with multiple first-round picks and young assets, possibly including Colin Sexton and John Collins, to match salaries and entice Memphis into a trade. Given the Jazz’s war chest of draft capital from previous trades involving Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, they could present a compelling offer if they decide Morant is the right star to build around.

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled due to injuries, holding a 13-42 record near the bottom of the Western Conference. After trading Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors at the deadline, they could look to reload with a player of Morant’s caliber.

Despite the addition of Dejounte Murray, injuries have derailed the Pelicans’ season. Murray suffered a fractured hand early in the year before a torn Achilles ended his season. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson, the top pick in Ja Morant’s 2019 draft class, has been effective when available, averaging 24.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and five assists per game in 18 appearances. Pairing Morant with Williamson would create an electrifying duo, but the Pelicans would likely have to package multiple first-round picks and key players to make the deal work.

A more realistic trade structure could involve sending CJ McCollum or Dejounte Murray, along with multiple first-round picks and young players, to Memphis. Trey Murphy III has emerged as a key complementary piece for New Orleans, averaging a career-high 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.6% from three. Given the Pelicans’ history of acquiring star guards, adding Morant would provide them with an instant offensive leader and another explosive playmaker alongside Williamson.

The Orlando Magic, currently 27-29 and seventh in the Eastern Conference, have not met expectations due to injuries to key players such as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Jalen Suggs, who was tasked with running the offense, has missed 16 of the past 17 games, exposing a weakness at point guard.

A trade for Ja Morant would bolster Orlando’s offensive production, forming an intriguing trio with Banchero and Wagner. However, acquiring him would likely require trading Suggs and multiple first-round picks. While the move would provide an immediate upgrade, it would not necessarily address the team’s shooting concerns.

Additionally, with a strong defensive presence anchored by Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac, Morant’s aggressive attacking style would complement their core well. However, given the Magic’s conservative approach in team-building, it remains to be seen if they would part with significant assets to make a move of this magnitude.

The Houston Rockets, currently 34-21 and fourth in the Western Conference, have exceeded expectations this season. However, they have struggled recently, winning just three of their last 10 games. The Rockets were previously linked to Jimmy Butler before he was traded to the Golden State Warriors and have been rumored as a potential suitor for Kevin Durant this offseason.

While Durant remains an option, Morant would better fit the Rockets' timeline. He could form a dynamic backcourt alongside Amen Thompson while complementing Alperen Sengun, who earned his first All-Star selection this season. A trade package would likely need to include Jalen Green and multiple first-round picks.

Houston also has the assets to take on Ja Morant’s contract while still maintaining enough flexibility to pursue additional moves. With head coach Ime Udoka implementing a defensive-minded system, Morant’s explosiveness in transition could unlock another dimension for the Rockets as they continue their ascent in the Western Conference.

The Miami Heat, currently 25-28 and ninth in the Eastern Conference, appear poised for an aggressive offseason. After trading franchise cornerstone Jimmy Butler to the Warriors, the Heat acquired Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Davion Mitchell, and a first-round pick in a multi-team deal.

Depending on the value of the Warriors' first-round pick and Miami’s own selection, the Heat could potentially package those assets alongside Wiggins and Mitchell to acquire Morant. A trio of Morant, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo would provide Miami with a formidable core. The Heat have long pursued a star-caliber player, and Morant could be the next big-name addition to their roster.

Miami’s well-documented pursuit of Damian Lillard during the 2023 offseason suggests they remain in the market for a lead guard. Morant’s ability to push the tempo and create shots would align well with Erik Spoelstra’s system. If the Heat are willing to include a future first-round pick swap or a combination of their recently acquired players — such as Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, or Davion Mitchell — along with young talent like Nikola Jović, they could gain an edge over other suitors in trade discussions.

While a trade remains speculative, the prospect of Morant joining a new team could shake up the NBA landscape this summer.