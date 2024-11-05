The 2024 NFL trade deadline is here, so there is no better time than now to look at the best deadline deals ever. For the 2024 season, the last day to make trades is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and all deals must be finalized by 4 p.m. ET. This deadline is different than most, as it is a week later than it normally is. The delayed deadline has already led to a number of trades being made in the weeks leading up to deadline day.

Notably, a bunch of receivers were moved to contenders, including Davante Adams to the New York Jets, Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens, Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, and DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs. There is still sure to be plenty of action on the deadline day itself, considering trade deadline frequency has been at an all-time high in recent seasons.

NFL trade deadline deals can make or break a franchise. We've seen contending teams be deadline buyers and add the missing pieces that get them over the hump, but we've also seen teams whiff on trades and have franchise setbacks because of it. In this article, we are going to check out the best trade deadline deals ever, so check out the gallery below.

*Note: We will be looking at all midseason trades/trades leading up to the deadline for this exercise, not just the trades on the actual trade deadline date itself.

1. Marshawn Lynch is traded to the Seattle Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks are synonymous, but the running back didn't always play for the team that he won a Super Bowl with. Lynch was actually a first-round pick for the Buffalo Bills, and he got off to a pretty hot start with that team. Lynch ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Bills.

Then, the Cal product was suspended at the start of his third season, which allowed Fred Jackson to establish himself as the running back of the future. Lynch only ran for 450 yards in year three, and he hurt his ankle at the start of his fourth season. The Bills were ready to move on, so they traded him to the Seahawks in 2010 after four games for a fourth-round pick and a conditional draft pick that became a fifth-rounder.

Lynch immediately reminded everyone why he was a high draft pick once he arrived in Seattle. The 2010 season saw him run the famous “Beast Quake” rush that saw him break nine tackles en route to a 67-yard touchdown. Beast Mode was born, and Lynch would become one of the key figures of the early 2010s.

Lynch went to four straight Pro Bowls with the Seahawks, and he helped get the team into two Super Bowls. His memorable personality and iconic interviews made him a fan favorite, but his vicious play style is what really stood out. The Seahawks were known for their fierce and hard-hitting defense known as the Legion of Boom at this time, but no one played with more intensity than Lynch. The running back was one of the strongest runners in league history, and he was front and center on the Seahawks during what was their most successful period in their existence.

2. Christian McCaffrey is traded to the San Francisco 49ers

A somewhat recent trade deadline trade saw Christian McCaffrey traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, but it is already one of the best ever. McCaffrey established himself as arguably the best running back in the NFL during his time with the Panthers thanks to his versatile skill set.

The running back was particularly effective in the passing attack, but he certainly thrived on the ground, too. However, in the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL trade deadline, the Panthers were in rebuild mode. Additionally, they were worried about some of McCaffrey's injury issues during his time with the team.

That led to them trading him to the 49ers for second, third, fourth, and fifth-round picks. The running back position wasn't as valued around the league at the time as it once was, so many questioned giving up that many picks for a player at the position. After all, we'd seen massive trade hauls for running backs fail in the past (check Herschel Walker trade).

The move proved to be more than worth it for San Francisco, though. McCaffrey became arguably the best player in football not named Patrick Mahomes with the 49ers. He scored a touchdown in 17 straight games with the team, which tied a league record. McCaffrey thrived enough in Kyle Shanahan's offense that he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, and he was even in the discussion for the MVP award despite that award almost always going to quarterbacks these days.

McCaffrey has been hurt for all of the 2024 season so far, which might justify the Panthers' concerns with him. He is set to return soon, though, and his talent level should help the 49ers push for yet another Super Bowl appearance. With him active, they clearly have one of the most dangerous rosters in the NFL.

3. Eric Dickerson is traded to the Indianapolis Colts

Yet another midseason trade centered around a running back, Eric Dickerson was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 1987 after only three games. Dickerson led the NFL in rushing yards in three of his four full seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, including a 2,000-yard rushing season in 1984.

However, he was consistently in contract disputes with the Rams, and the team took advantage of his sky-high trade value and sold him for a huge haul of draft picks. Dickerson wasn't quite as dominant in Indianapolis, but he was certainly still one of the best players in the NFL.

Dickerson rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of his first three seasons with the Colts, including another season where he led the league in rushing yards. Meanwhile, none of the draft picks traded to the Rams amounted to much of anything.

4. Jalen Ramsey is traded to the Los Angeles Rams

Les Snead, the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams, is well known for trading draft picks for superstar players. One of the biggest trades he ever made was a pre-NFL trade deadline deal for Jalen Ramsey. In 2019, Ramsey was arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, but a verbal altercation with his head coach led to a disgruntlement with the franchise that couldn't be resolved.

The Rams capitalized and traded two first-rounders to get him. Ramsey's acquisition directly led to the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. While Ramsey was just one of many trade acquisitions on that Rams team, he was arguably the best. Ramsey was a Pro Bowler in all four seasons he was in Los Angeles, and he was First-Team All-Pro twice more.

Meanwhile, the two first-rounders turned into K'Lavon Chaisson and Travis Etienne, the former of which was a massive draft bust and the latter of which is quickly trending in that direction.

5. Roquan Smith is traded to the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are well-known for elite middle linebackers. Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley were off-ball backers on the team's always impressive defenses during the 21st century. At the 2022 NFL trade deadline, the team needed a new middle linebacker, though.

Baltimore went out and just so happened to trade for arguably the best middle linebacker in the NFL: Roquan Smith. Smith has only cemented himself as either the first or second-best player at his position since this trade, and all it cost was second and fifth-round picks.

Smith thrives in both run support and in the passing game. He is excellent at reading the eyes of running backs and making tackles, but he can also get after the quarterback or drop back into coverage. This trade deadline deal is likely to haunt opposing teams for years to come.