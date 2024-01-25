What do you think Jenna Ortega's best movie roles are?

Jenna Ortega is one of the most versatile and talented young actors in Hollywood today. She started her career as a child star on Disney Channel, where she appeared in shows like Stuck in the Middle and Bizaardvark. But since then, she has branched out into more diverse and mature roles, proving that she can handle any genre and challenge.

In this article, we'll rank some of the best films that Jenna Ortega has starred in since leaving Disney, based on their critical acclaim, box office performance, and cultural impact. We will also highlight some of the upcoming projects that she has in the pipeline, which promise to showcase her range and talent even more.

5. Yes Day (2021)

Yes Day is a Netflix comedy film that follows a family who agrees to say yes to everything their children ask for a whole day. Jenna Ortega plays Katie Torres, the rebellious teenage daughter who wants to break free from her parents’ rules and have some fun. She co-stars with Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez, who play her parents.

The film is a lighthearted and heartwarming family comedy that showcases Jenna Ortega’s comedic skills and charisma. She has great chemistry with her co-stars and delivers some hilarious and touching moments. The film was a hit on Netflix, becoming the most-watched film on the platform in its first week of release1.

4. The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a Netflix horror comedy film that serves as a sequel to the 2017 film The Babysitter. Jenna Ortega plays Phoebe, a new character who joins the protagonist Cole (Judah Lewis) in his fight against a cult of murderous teenagers. She co-stars with Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, and Emily Alyn Lind, who reprise their roles from the first film.

The film is a fun and gory horror comedy that pays homage to the genre classics. Jenna Ortega shines as the badass and mysterious Phoebe, who has a secret connection to the cult. She adds a new dimension to the story and steals the show with her action scenes and witty lines. The film was well-received by fans of the franchise and critics, who praised its humor, gore, and twists2.

3. The Fallout (2021)

The Fallout is a drama film that follows a group of high school students who cope with the aftermath of a school shooting. Jenna Ortega plays Vada, the main character who struggles with trauma, grief, and guilt. She co-stars with Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Shailene Woodley, and Julie Bowen, who play her friends, therapist, and mother, respectively.

The film is a powerful and poignant drama that tackles a sensitive and relevant issue. Jenna Ortega delivers a stunning and emotional performance as Vada, who goes through a complex and realistic journey of healing. She carries the film with her nuanced and expressive acting, earning rave reviews from critics and audiences. The film won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival3.

2. Scream (2022)

Scream is a slasher film that serves as a reboot and a sequel to the iconic horror franchise. Jenna Ortega plays Tara Carpenter, the younger sister of the main character Sam (Melissa Barrera), who becomes a target of the Ghostface killer. She co-stars with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Jack Quaid, who play the returning and new characters of the series.

The film is a thrilling and clever slasher that honors and updates the legacy of the Scream films. Jenna Ortega plays a key role in the film, as her character is the catalyst for the events that unfold. She impresses with her scream queen skills and her chemistry with the rest of the cast. The film was a smash hit at the box office, grossing over $170 million worldwide, and received positive reviews from critics and fans, who praised its meta-humor, suspense, and twists4.

1. X (2022)

X is a horror film that follows a group of filmmakers who travel to a remote mansion to shoot an adult film, only to discover that the place is haunted by a sinister force. Jenna Ortega plays Skye Willow, the lead actress of the film within the film, who has a dark past and a hidden agenda. She co-stars with Mia Goth, Scott Mescudi, Brittany Snow, and Kid Cudi, who play her fellow filmmakers and co-stars.

The film is a terrifying and stylish horror that subverts the expectations of the genre. Jenna Ortega plays a complex and mysterious character, who is more than meets the eye. She delivers a captivating and layered performance, showing her range and depth as an actor. The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and generated buzz for its scares, visuals, and twists.

Conclusion

Jenna Ortega is a rising star who has proven her versatility and talent in various films since leaving Disney. Ortega has explored different genres and roles, from comedy to horror, from family-friendly to adult-oriented. She has impressed critics and audiences with her acting skills and charisma and has earned recognition and awards for her work.

The Wednesday actress is not slowing down anytime soon, as she has more exciting projects coming up. She will also join the cast of Beetlejuice 2, another Tim Burton film, where she will play the daughter of Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder).

Jenna Ortega is a force to be reckoned with, and we can’t wait to see what she does next!