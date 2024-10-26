NBA athletes are highly paid to perform on the hardwood in front of millions of fans around the world. With plenty of cash to spare, it's interesting to see how players decide to spend their first NBA paycheck. Here's the 10 best first NBA paycheck purchases, ranked.

10. Victor Wembanyama as a Star Wars fan

Victor Wembanyama basically lived up to the hype in his rookie season, proving to everyone that he is indeed The Alien. While the French stalwart worked hard during his rookie season, he can finally enjoy his offseason, especially after treating himself by purchasing a Millennium Falcon LEGO set with his first NBA paycheck.

9. Andre Iguodala's Jordan sneakers shopping spree

Andre Iguodala carved out a solid career, having won three NBA championships and a Finals MVP. But way before then, Iggy enjoyed his first NBA paycheck by splurging on some Jordan sneakers, with only playing basketball in his mind. The 2015 Finals MVP reportedly spent only at least two grand from his million-dollar rookie contract.

8. Ben Simmons gets some pet cats

While some NBA players love to spend their first paycheck on lavish cars, Ben Simmons decided to adopt some furry companions. He acquired some Savannah cats and has taken care of them ever since. Cats may not be known as man's best friend. However, they do possess an appeal that make them fun as pets, which Simmons will agree with.

7. Scoot Henderson buys blue Prada Bag for mother

As the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson surprisingly failed to make the All-Rookie Team despite leading all rookies in assists per game. But while Henderson had a disappointing rookie season, he still has plenty of opportunities to turn his career around.

As a key ingredient to his success, Henderson also has a great family support system. To show his love for his mother, the Blazers guard gifted his mom a Prada bag.

6. Shaq buys three Mercedes for himself and parents

Excited to rake in some money as a rookie, Shaquille O'Neal decided to spend an entire million to gift himself and his parents each a Mercedes. But fast-forward to today, the Big Diesel confessed that this wasn't one of his smartest purchases. Fortunately, O'Neal learned from his mistakes and is currently one of the richest retired professional basketball players.

5. LeBron James puts money in savings before trip to amusement park

When LeBron James was anointed as The Chosen One, he pretty much bagged a lucrative deal with Nike. But instead of celebrating lavishly, James decided to put most of those earnings in his savings account. He did use some cash to treat his friends to a trip to an amusement park. A lot of times, spending more money on an experience is better than buying luxurious items.

4. Jayson Tatum starts a foundation

Jayson Tatum is one of the most frugal players in the league today despite raking in millions as a star for the Boston Celtics. But instead of spending money for himself, Tatum decided to bring out money for a good cause with his first NBA contract. The Celtics star opted to start the Jayson Tatum Foundation, which aims to aid single mothers in the community.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo sends his paycheck to family

Coming all the way from Greece as a raw prospect, Giannis Antetokounmpo has come a long way to become the certified superstar that he is today. But back in his early NBA days, the Greek Freak was sending every NBA paycheck to his family in Greece.

In fact, he even forgot to leave some cash for himself to a point that Giannis couldn't afford a taxi ride to the arena. Fortunately, the Greek Freak's hard work has paid off big time.

2. LaMelo Ball gives back in the form of scholarships

Although NBA fans questioned Ball's purchase of getting some teeth accessories, Ball actually claims he didn't use his NBA salary. Instead, the Hornets player decided to help fund 100 scholarships for a middle school where his mother used to teach as a physical education teacher. It was certainly a winning move off the court for the Ball family.

1. Coby White takes care of his mom

Coby White has blossomed into an important piece for the Chicago Bulls. However, not only is he a great player on the court but also a dream son for many parents. After getting drafted into the NBA, White's first order of business was to get his mother a house and allow her to live with financial stability without having to work anymore.