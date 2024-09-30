It's quite rare these days to see teenagers play in the NBA thanks to the requirement for prospects to wait at least a year after graduating from high school. However, despite playing against seasoned professionals, even NBA rookies as young as 18 years old haven't been shy to answer the call. Here's the 10 best performances by an NBA player under 20, ranked.

10. Darko Milicic as the youngest NBA champion

A lot of critics regard Darko Milicic as a certified bust. However, no one can take away the fact that he remains as the youngest NBA player to win an NBA championship at 18 years and 133 days old. Although it had a lot more to do with his teammates in Detroit, Milicic's record is one that won't be beaten anytime soon.

9. T-Mac becomes youngest player to register a double-double

A young Tracy McGrady certainly brought a lot of excitement to Toronto. This included a rookie T-Mac registering 10 points and 11 rebounds in just 23 minutes of action against the Indiana Pacers in 1997. Although the Raptors were blasted by the Pacers, 105-77, McGrady's performance was a silver lining as he became the youngest NBA player in history to register a double-double.

8. Isaiah Stewart's 21-rebound night

Isaiah Stewart is one of the most controversial big men in the NBA today thanks to a string of tension-filled incidents. However, the Detroit Pistons are keeping their faith on the temperamental big man.

In fact, just before turning 20 years old, Stewart tallied a career-high 21 rebounds to go along with 15 points in a 110-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021. His total rebound output is still the most rebounds in a game for any NBA player under 20.

7. GG Jackson drops 44 points

The Memphis Grizzlies are an up-and-coming team for plenty of good reasons, one of which is GG Jackson, who exploded for 44 points while grabbing 12 rebounds in a blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets in 2024.

The second-round draft pick was only 19 years and 119 days old to conclude the Grizzlies' 2023-24 season with a bang. Jackson also became the second-youngest NBA player to break through the 40-point threshold.

6. Dwight Howard becomes youngest player with 20 rebounds in a game

It wasn't long ago when Dwight Howard had the world in his hands when he was arguably the best center in the NBA at one point. In fact, as a rookie, Howard became the youngest NBA player to grab at least 20 rebounds in a single game.

He achieved the feat at only 18 years and 359 days old. To make matters more interesting, Howard registered three more games with 20 rebounds before turning 20 years old.

5. Josh Smith's block party with 10

Considered to be one of the most athletic players back in the day, Josh Smith wasted no time in his rookie days. In fact, not only did he win a Slam Dunk Contest in his rookie season, but he also showcased his defensive chops.

Against the Dallas Mavericks, Smith totaled 10 rejections in the game. He remains as the only NBA player in history to accumulate that many blocks in a game before turning 20.

4. Victor Wembanyama becomes youngest player to tally a 20-20

Even before the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama was hyped to be the next big thing. After the 2023-24 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs rookie exceeded those expectations.

One of his highlight games saw Wembanyama drop 21 points and 20 rebounds in a loss against the Chicago Bulls. He became the youngest player to notch at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game at only 19 years and 38 days old, breaking the record previously held by Dwight Howard.

3. Josh Giddey becomes the youngest player to get a triple-double

The Oklahoma City Thunder's rise as of late can be credited to their impressive young core, including Australian sensation Josh Giddey. Although Giddey was embroiled in controversy at one time, the young Thunder prospect has showcased a polished all-around game.

In fact, he is the youngest player to register a triple-double at 19 years and 84 days old. Against the Mavs, Giddey produced 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists while shooting 44% from the field overall.

2. Luka Doncic becomes youngest player to notch 30-point triple-double

Luka Doncic is one of the future faces of the NBA. When he was only 19 years and 333 days old, Doncic dropped 35 points. 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in only 36 minutes of play against the Toronto Raptors. Doncic remains the youngest player to drop a 30-point triple-double. It's also the most points by an under-20 player with a triple-double.

1. LeBron James becomes youngest to score 40 points

Long live The King. LeBron James continues to dominate the NBA at 39 years old. However, people often forget that he has been doing this since he was a teenager.

At only 19 years and 88 days old, James holds the record for the youngest player to explode for at least 40 points. In a 107-104 victory over the New Jersey Nets in 2004, James scored 41 points on 52% shooting from the field while making all 10 of his shots from the charity stripe.