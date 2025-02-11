With Bronny James playing with the Los Angeles Lakers, he joins several second-generation NBA players in league history. While people say that basketball is in the genes, at the end of the day, any player who wants to make it into the NBA has to prove their worth. Here are the 10 best second-generation NBA players, ranked.

1. Kobe Bryant

Father: Joe Bryant

Despite several adversities thrown in his way, Kobe Bryant managed to defy the odds. From several dramatic issues off the court to proving his doubters wrong, the late Bryant was in his own class.

Thanks to his patented Mamba Mentality, Bryant carved out a career worthy to be considered for GOAT status. Playing his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he earned five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, and one NBA MVP.

2. Stephen Curry

Father: Dell Curry

Dubbed as the best shooter in the world, it's safe to say that Stephen Curry got his shooting chops from his father, Dell Curry. While the elder Curry was already a respectable shooter, the Warriors star took shooting to a whole new level.

Stephen Curry has led the Warriors to four NBA championships with one Finals MVP thus far. And hope has renewed for another title following the Warriors' trade for Jimmy Butler. Curry revolutionized the three-point shot in ways no one expected.

3. Klay Thompson

Father: Mychal Thompson

Speaking of shooting, it's hard to leave out the other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson. Although his father, Mychal Thompson, wasn't exactly a knockdown shooter like his son, he was still a respectable backup.

On the other hand, the newly acquired Dallas Maverick went on to break several records in relation to three-point shooting. But more importantly, he also helped the Golden State Warriors win four NBA championships. Now Klay Thompson takes on a bigger role with the Mavericks following the trade of Luka Doncic to the Lakers.

4. Devin Booker

Father: Melvin Booker

Melvin Booker didn't exactly have a lengthy NBA career. However, his son has been turning heads for the Phoenix Suns. The younger Booker emerged as a four-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA Team player. Moreover, the Suns star has played a huge role in elevating the franchise into a legitimate championship contender as of late, although they're currently at .500.

5. Domantas Sabonis

Father: Arvydas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings have transformed from cellar dwellers into legitimate threats in the Western Conference. A huge reason for the Kings' rise has been Domantas Sabonis' elite play. Like his father, Arvydas Sabonis, Domantas Sabonis displays the strengths of a modern big man, possessing a combination of strength, skill, and agility.

The second-generation Lithuanian big man went on to become a three-time NBA All-Star while also leading the NBA in rebounds twice, and he is currently leading the NBA in rebounds per game again.

6. Kevin Love

Father: Stan Love

It wasn't too long ago when Kevin Love turned heads in the NBA as a double-double machine despite his father, Stan Love, being just a role player in four seasons in the early 1970s.

Kevin Love often controlled the boards in the NBA while becoming a legitimate stretch four. After starring for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love played an instrumental role in helping the Cleveland Cavaliers win the franchise's first NBA title in historic fashion.

7. Al Horford

Father: Tito Horford

Tito Horford played three years in the NBA before taking his talents overseas. His son, Al Horford would soon follow his NBA footsteps. The younger Horford became a five-time All-Star before recently helping the Boston Celtics clinch championship banner No. 18. Shortly after, Horford announced his retirement, ending his career as a champion.

8. Jalen Brunson

Father: Rick Brunson

Rick Brunson had stints with the New York Knicks. Several years later, who would've thought that his son, Jalen Brunson, would become a star in New York?

The younger Brunson has emerged as one of the franchise cornerstones and is a two-time All-Star with Brunson starting in the 2025 All-Star Game. As a fun fact, both father and son continue to make waves for the Knicks with the elder Brunson serving as the assistant coach.

9. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Father: Jaren Jackson

While Jaren Jackson Sr. was pretty much a journeyman in the NBA, his son has established himself as one of the best shot blockers in the league. Jackson became an All-Star big man, as he took the NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023. As a rim protector, Jackson has also led the NBA in blocks twice and made the same number of All-Defensive Teams.

10. Andrew Wiggins

Father: Mitchell Wiggins

Like father, like son. Andrew Wiggins was also a first-round draft pick similar to his father, Mitchell Wiggins. The younger Wiggins took the NBA by storm, earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Later on, Wiggins became an All-Star caliber player while also helping the Warriors win an NBA title in 2022. Wiggins now is with the Miami Heat after being included in the Jimmy Butler trade.