Wrestlemania is dubbed as the showcase of the immortals. Because of this, almost every WWE wrestler dreams of making it to the event in order to find the coveted Wrestlemania moment. Given that Wrestlemania is often the climax of various storylines, the WWE Universe almost always expects the most deserving wrestler to emerge victorious after the event. However, like in any other sports, upsets also happen in the WWE. For this piece, let’s rank the 10 biggest upsets in Wrestlemania history.

10. Fandango def. Chris Jericho: Wrestlemania XXIX

Making his debut on the main roster, Fandango was a heel who also wanted to give emphasis on dancing and the pronunciation of his name. After repeated occasions where Fandango chose not to wrestle, a Wrestlemania feud with Chris Jericho did the trick. But after his awaited debut, fans were shocked after Fandango pulled off a victory over a decorated wrestler Chris Jericho.

9. The Miz def. John Cena (WWE Championship): Wrestlemania XXVII

The Miz is a solid wrestler who’s respectable in the ring and can cut excellent promos with ease. But pitted against WWE megastar John Cena, it was almost obvious that The Miz would drop the WWE Championship to Big Match John. However, with the help of The Rock, The Miz successfully defended his championship before suffering a People’s Elbow from The Great One.

8. Daniel Bryan def. Batista and Randy Orton (WWE World Heavyweight Championship): Wrestlemania XXX

While Daniel Bryan was the biggest baby face heading to Wrestlemania XXX, his road was tougher than ever. During Wrestlemania XXX, Bryan had to defeat Triple H one-on-one to qualify for the main event’s World Heavyweight Championship match. After a hard-earned victory over The Game, Triple H made a sneaky attack to injure Bryan’s arm heading into the main event. After a grueling match, Bryan had to go through two more Evolution members and former world champions Batista and Randy Orton. But like a happy story book ending, Bryan defied the odds by forcing Batista to tap out to the YES Lock.

7. Rey Mysterio def. Kurt Angle and Randy Orton (World Heavyweight Championship): Wrestlemania XXII

Speaking of underdogs, it was Rey Mysterio who paved the way for light wrestlers to win the world championship. After defying the odds to win the 2006 Men’s Royal Rumble as the second entrant, Rey Mysterio had to deal with Randy Orton and World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle in a triple-threat match. Despite the size disadvantage, Mysterio hit Orton with a 619 to pull off the upset.

6. Owen Hart def. Brett Hart: Wrestlemania X

Bret Hart was scheduled for a championship match with Yokozuna later on at Wrestlemania X. But after a coin toss, Bret had to settle his feud against his brother Owen. After a back-and-forth affair, Owen Hart pulled off the victory over his more-decorated brother. Fortunately for Bret, despite the lack of momentum, he still managed to pull a victory over Yokozuna to end Wrestlemania X with the WWF Championship.

5. The IIconics def. Sasha Banks and Bayley, Nia Jax and Tamina, Beth Phoenix, and Natalya (Women’s Tag Team Championship): Wrestlemania XXXV

Heading into Wrestlemania, Sasha Banks and Bayley were top stars in the women’s division especially after winning the Women’s Tag Titles at Elimination Chamber. However after giving out a challenge to the women’s tag team division, the competition was stiff. The Boss ‘n’ Hug had to face Bayley and Nia Jax, Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and the team of The IIconics in a fatal-four way tag team match. Among the teams, the IIconics were arguably the biggest underdogs in terms of experience, size, and raw power. But with Peyton Royce clearing the ring, her partner Billie Kay took advantage by pinning Bayley to secure the titles.

4. Zack Ryder def. Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and Stardust (Intercontinental Championship): Wrestlemania XXXII

In a seven man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship, Zack Ryder had insurmountable odds stacked against him. While there were seasoned veterans such as Sami Zayn and Stardust and world champions The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens, Ryder was arguably the last guy anyone thought would win the match. But given that the WWE Universe was strong behind him, The Broski defied those odds by becoming the wrestler to grab the belt on top of a ladder. Although Ryder lost the title a night after, it’s still considered to be the greatest achievement to his WWE career.

3. Triple H def. Sting: Wrestlemania XXXI

When Sting made his monumental debut in the WWE, fans were expecting him to emerge victorious in his much-awaited clash with Triple H at Wrestlemania XXXI. However, after interferences by nWo and D-Generation X, Triple H utilized a sledgehammer to pin the former WCW star.

2. Charlotte def. Asuka (Smackdown Women’s Championship): Wrestlemania XXXIV

Heading into Wrestlemania XXXIV, Asuka was on an undefeated streak including a victory at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Given Asuka’s dominance in the women’s division, it seemed like she was going to take the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair. However, it turned out that Asuka tapped from Flair’s signature Figure-8 submission hold to retain the title.

1. Brock Lesnar def. The Undertaker: Wrestlemania XXX

Speaking of undefeated streaks, The Undertaker headed into Wrestlemania XXX with a 21-0 record at the showcase of the immortals. In a feud with Brock Lesnar, the two decorated superstars settled their differences at Wrestlemania XXX. After a third F5 by Brock Lesnar, fans expected The Dead Man to make a last minute kickout. But to everyone’s surprise that didn’t happen and the streak was snapped. While Lesnar was easily a dominant megastar, no one expected The Undertaker’s streak would end at The Beast’s hands.