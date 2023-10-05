In 2010, Drake released 9 AM in Dallas, shaking the rap game before the release of his debut album. It was the version of Drake early fans grew to love before he ventured too far into his singing ability. The bars pierced through the Boi-1da-produced track, hyping everyone up for Thank Me Later. Little did he know (or maybe he did) that he started one of the most anticipated trends in hip-hop an artist has done since Lil Wayne stealing beats and making the song his. The timestamp series emerged.

Now, there are six releases with locations across the globe. From his hometown of Toronto to the city he lived in for some time, Calabasas. These songs aren't anything to take lightly, either. A few include subtle or direct disses towards certain peers in his space.

“I heard a lil lil homie talking reckless in Vibe/Quite a platform you chose, you shoulda kept it inside/Oh you tried, it’s so childish calling my name on the world stage/You need to act your age and not your girl’s age.” These lines were for Tyga, who didn't respond very well to them.

On October 5, 2023, Drizzy dropped 8 AM in Charlotte as a way to hype up his For All the Dogs album he had to push back. It's Drake at his best once again, so let's go ahead and see where it ranks amongst the others.

6. 6pm in New York: Reflecting on Fame

In the realm of hip-hop, Drake has consistently proved his lyrical prowess, using his tracks as a canvas for self-expression and commentary on the ever-evolving rap landscape. In “6pm in New York,” a notable piece from his 2015 mixtape “If You're Reading This It's Too Late,” Drake takes a darker, more aggressive tone, exploring the intricate relationship between fame and personal relationships. The line “I got a backyard where money seems to come from the trees” encapsulates his immense financial success, while “You and the six raised me right, that shit saved my life” pays tribute to his Toronto roots. Yet, amid these reflections, Drake also takes the opportunity to address a feud with fellow rapper Tyga.

5. 7am On Bridle Path: Feuding with Kanye West

The feud between Drake and Kanye West has been a long-standing and publicized one. “Bridle Path,” released in 2021, stands out as one of Drake's most scathing diss tracks, directly targeting his former idol turned rival, Kanye West. This track represents a significant escalation in Drake's contempt, evident in his sharp metaphors and complex rhyme schemes. His lyrical prowess shines as he navigates this feud, making references to Kanye's attempt to rattle him by sharing his home address on social media.

4. 5am in Toronto: Establishing Dominance

“5am in Toronto,” released in 2013, reflects a pivotal point in Drake's career. No longer the wide-eyed rookie, he had climbed to the top of the rap game. This track demonstrates his transition into a fierce MC, eager to assert his dominance over his competitors. The dark and menacing production provides the perfect backdrop for Drake to launch a verbal assault on the competition. He revels in his platinum status, boasting that every song sounds like “Drake featuring Drake” and boldly claiming that without him, “The rap game is a bunch of corpses.”

3. 8am in Charlotte: Restoring Faith

Released in 2023, “8am in Charlotte” comes amidst a shifting narrative surrounding Drake's album “For All the Dogs.” While his collaboration with SZA, “Slime You Out,” initially gained commercial success, it faced criticism for its lackluster lyrics. Drake's pivot in “Charlotte” is notable, showcasing his ability to craft soul-stirring verses with punchy captions. He delves into his love for destruction and embraces his role as the “Petty King,” sending a clear message to his adversaries.

2. 4pm in Calabasas: Drake's Victory Lap

“4pm in Calabasas,” released in 2016, marks the fourth installment in Drake's “AM to PM” series. Unlike its predecessors, this track adopts a more upbeat and jiggy flow. Drake takes a victory lap, comparing his OVO label to the modern-day Yankees, while also taking shots at fellow artists like Joe Budden and Diddy. His clever wordplay and incorporation of Diddy's iconic ad-libs demonstrate Drake's talent for lyrical trolling.

1. 9am in Dallas: Drake's Humble Beginnings

“9am in Dallas,” released in 2010, captures the essence of a rookie-year Drake. At this juncture in his career, he was navigating the rap game, eager to prove himself as the next big thing in hip-hop. The track reflects a blend of confidence and vulnerability, with Drake seamlessly shifting between moments of self-assured boasting and introspection. It serves as a reminder of Drake's humble beginnings and the raw talent that would eventually catapult him to superstardom.

These timestamps in Drake's discography offer a glimpse into his evolution as an artist, showcasing his ability to adapt to changing narratives, engage in rap feuds, and maintain his lyrical prowess throughout his career. Each track represents a unique chapter in the story of Drake's journey through the rap landscape.