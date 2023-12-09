Almost 3,000 players have entered the NCAA's transfer portal since Nov. 26th -- here are the best sleepers in the portal right now.

The 2023 college football regular season is just about to reach its conclusion. After the Army-Navy game, the regular season will come to a close and give way to bowl season and the College Football Playoff. But that doesn't mean the college football world will go quiet. With the transfer portal popping the way it is, it will be impossible for there to not be major news breaking in the next days and weeks to come. Almost 3,000 players have entered the transfer portal since Nov. 26th alone.

A lot of big names, including Dante Moore and Dillon Gabriel, among others, have entered the transfer portal in recent days. But big names aren't all that comprise the transfer portal. There are plenty of sleepers who have made their way to the portal in recent days that could have a big impact on the team they decide to go to next season. There are too many of these sleepers to name, but ten players, in particular, stand out as players to watch to see where they ultimately wind up.

10. Deshawn Pace, Linebacker

Deshawn Pace has alternated between safety and linebacker for the Cincinnati Bearcats. No matter the position, Pace has shined. In the last three seasons, Pace has racked up 237 total tackles, three sacks and six interceptions. Pace can help any defense that would like to have him.

9. Aidan Chiles, Quarterback

Aidan Chiles did not play much for Oregon State while sitting behind DJ Uiagalelei, but he might have been the better player. Chiles only threw 35 passes in 2023, but he completed 24 of them with four of those going for touchdowns. Watch out for Michigan State and Chiles following former Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith as his potential destination.

8. Caullin Lacy, Wide Receiver

South Alabama has been a bit of a wide receiver factory in the Sun Belt. Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Wayne, and Kawaan Baker all have made it to the NFL out of that program, and Lacy might be the next one. Lacy just put up a sensational season in 2023, catching 91 receptions for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns. Lacy should be able to make a big impact on his next team whoever he chooses.

7. Josh Kelly, Wide Receiver

Cam Ward is one of, if not, the biggest name in the transfer portal at the moment. Maybe Ward decides to make his recruitment a package deal that includes his former Washington State receiver Josh Kelly. Kelly set career-highs in 2023 in receptions (61), receiving yards (923), and touchdowns (8). If a program could land him and Ward to reunite them, they'd instantly be able to kickstart that program's offense.

6. Ja'Mori Maclin, Wide Receiver

Ja'Mori Maclin began his career at Missouri but transferred to North Texas. 2023 was the first real season Maclin got playing time, and he balled out. He put up 1,004 and 11 touchdowns in 2023. He's going to be a hot commodity in the portal.

5. Antwane ‘Juice' Wells, Wide Receiver

Juice Wells put up 1,250 yards in 2021 while with James Madison. He transferred to South Carolina the next season and picked up right where he left off by putting up 928 yards. A foot injury derailed his 2023 season, but make no mistake, Wells is one of the best receivers in the portal.

4. Deion Burks, Wide Receiver

Deion Burks had to wait for his time to be Purdue's number one receiver, but unfortunately, he got his chance right after the engines of Purdue's offense (Aidan O'Connell and head coach Jeff Brohm) left the building. But Burks has the goods to a team's number-one receiver. Don't be fooled by the 629 receiving yards he put up last season, Burks is legit.

3. Trey Moore, Edge Rusher

It's hard to call the player who finished third in the nation in sacks a sleeper, but it is hard to fault those who aren't familiar with UTSA football. Moore might be the best pass rusher available in the portal. He'd make a big impact anywhere he goes.

2. Raheim ‘Rocket' Sanders, Running Back

Rocket Sanders looked like he could be a potential first-round pick as a running back last season when he ran for 1,443 yards and ten touchdowns with 22 receptions as a receiver. But weight gain and injuries completely held Sanders back in 2023. A change of scenery could bring back the 2022 version.

1. Grayson McCall, Quarterback

A lot of marquee quarterbacks are in the portal, but Grayson McCall should not be forgotten about. All he did at Coastal Carolina was win and should continue to do the same wherever he goes.