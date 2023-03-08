Star NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan has seen his rape charges dismissed. Prosecutors in Boston announced Wednesday they were no longer prosecuting charges against the 43-year-old as after a review of all available evidence, they could not “prove these charged behind a reasonable doubt at trial” as per Suffolk County assistant district attorney Kevin Hayden (via ESPN).

“Our responsibility in all cases is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” Hayden’s office said in a further statement. “In some cases that endeavor does not add up to a viable prosecution. We have a duty to recognize that conclusion and to take the appropriate action when it is reached. We have taken that appropriate action today. Out of respect for the privacy of all parties involved we will have no further comment.”

McClanaghan, who has notably worked with the likes of NBA stars Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose, was arrested in Rhode Island back in November after a warrant was issued for rape and drugging for intercourse for an alleged incident with a women in downtown Boston.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former three-year Syracuse Orange walk-on guard was charged in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court with his bail set at $30,000 before later being reduced to $10,000.

According to his website, McClanaghan also serves as a keynote speaker for corporate events along with being a private trainer. In addition to the star names he has worked with, McClanaghan also trained eight of the top 15 picks in the 2008 NBA draft as per a 2021 Player’s Tribute article he published.