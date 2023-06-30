The Toronto Raptors knew what they wanted to address entering the 2023 NBA Draft last Thursday — three-point shooting. Toronto was able to do exactly that by taking Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick. However, the Raptors' biggest mistake from the draft was a move they were unable to make — and that is trading up to take Scoot Henderson with either the No. 2 or No. 3 overall pick.

Toronto entered the 2023 NBA Draft with just one pick, using it on arguably the best shooter in the class of 2023. While Raptors fans may already like their new rookie, not going all-in on trading up to the top of the draft wasn't the best route for the team's long-term success.

Here is why the Raptors will regret not doing so on Thursday.

1 big mistake by Raptors in 2023 NBA Draft

The Raptors were reportedly looking to trade up to the top of the draft for either the Charlotte Hornets' second overall pick or the Portland Trail Blazers' third overall selection. Of course, as it played out, Toronto, Charlotte, and Portland all stood pat with their picks. The Hornets wound up getting Brandon Miller at No. 2, while the Blazers ended up taking Scoot Henderson at No. 3.

Had the Raptors ended up getting into the top three, they should have taken Scoot Henderson and given him the keys to the franchise. Unfortunately, the Blazers were reportedly unwilling to part ways with the third in exchange for one of Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby.

Still, it's hard to fault Toronto for Portland's indecisiveness on what direction to with. They are still adamant on trying to build a championship contending roster around Damian Lillard. However, as seen last Thursday, they were reluctant to use perhaps their biggest trade chip to land a win-now star that could increase their chances of contending. Nonetheless, at the end of the day, they may regret not getting the G-League Ignite standout.

Henderson could have been this franchise's savior to usher in the new era in Raptors basketball. Henderson lit up the G-League Ignite with his exciting brand of basketball that consists of high-flying dunks, flashy passes, and creative finishes around the basket. That certainly would have thrilled a Toronto fanbase that is growing to be a basketball-loving country.

Remember when a high-flying guard out of North Carolina put the city of Toronto on the map over 20 years ago? That's Vince Carter, if you're not aware. Henderson could have had close to a similar impact with the game growing as rapidly as it has over the last decade.

Sure, Raptors fans are already as excited for Gradey Dick and the infectious energy he has already brought into the city. In addition, Dick is already embracing Toronto and the love they have given him since getting drafted last Thursday.

But Henderson would have been the franchise-changer this team needed to accelerate the team's prospects of becoming title contenders once again. The Marietta, Georgia-native would have been a terrific piece to build around being a dynamic point guard with a ridiculously high ceiling.