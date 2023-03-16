The Toronto Raptors do not lack in skill, but they would love some help. Yes, Pascal Siakam is an All-NBA player, and Fred VanVleet was an all-star last season. Of course, Scottie Barnes is the reigning Rookie of the Year, and defensive standout OG Anunoby is having his finest season ever. They are also coached by a championship-winning mentor Nick Nurse. However, they also have a losing record while holding on to the No. 9 spot in the East. For sure, they’re looking forward to adding more talent via the 2023 NBA Draft. Here we will look at the four best prospects to watch in the 2023 NCAA Tournament for the Toronto Raptors.

Sure, the Raptors are in the postseason race right now, but they are also in danger of falling out of contention altogether. This is mainly due to their shortcomings in two key areas: creating scoring opportunities and shooting. They do not have any consistent players who can penetrate the defense and force rotations. For some reason, the Raptors also struggle to consistently get points from beyond the three-point line. As a result, they rank poorly in three-pointers made and three-point percentage.

Moreover, Toronto is currently lacking a clear direction. They are not good enough to compete effectively, but also not bad enough to have a shot at a top draft pick. They are a mediocre team with nary an identity right now. As such, the front office will need to make a decision this offseason whether to focus on rebuilding or contending. Of course, their first-round draft pick will likely play a significant role in that determination.

Having said that, there are a few players seeing action in March Madness this year who might end up north of the border.

Let’s look at the best draft prospects to watch in the 2023 NCAA Tournament for the Raptors.

4. Maxwell Lewis (Pepperdine)

Pepperdin’es Maxwell Lewis is a lanky and athletic 3-and-D wing who excels at shooting from beyond the arc. He possesses the ideal size and length for his position. Lewis has also demonstrated the ability to space the floor effectively without requiring frequent ball handling. Despite lacking an elite first step, he is a skilled and creative slasher who can finish at the rim using either hand in multiple ways. Lewis’ exceptional outside shooting has also garnered attention from NBA scouts. He certainly might be selected in the first round or even the lottery. That’s if he continues to perform at a high level, especially in the NCAA Tournament.

3. Gradey Dick (Kansas)

Kansas Jayhawk freshman Gradey Dick is expected to play a crucial role in helping the No. 1 seed achieve the rare feat of winning consecutive National Championships. That’s something that has not been accomplished since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007. Despite being a newcomer, Dick has quickly established himself as one of the top NBA prospects in college basketball. That is largely due to his outstanding perimeter shooting skills. In fact, he has already made a significant impact for Kansas. This season, he has averaged 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Dick was even named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in a highly competitive season for the conference. He would be a very good addition to the Raptors if ever he lands on their laps.

As of right now, Lakers would be projected to draft Gradey Dick from Kansas, 12th overall via pick swap from the Pelicans. He is an absolute sniper. 6’8

205 lbs Guard

Averaging 14.3 PPG, 4.9 REB, 1.6 ASSISTS, 1.5 STLS. 45% FG, 41% 3PT, 86% FT. pic.twitter.com/73iwKgDQXi — Nate Capalot (@LeNooshi) March 7, 2023

2. Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Despite struggling with injuries throughout the season, Nick Smith Jr. of Arkansas is now healthy and performing exceptionally well. Standing at 6’4, he has a remarkable ability to shoot and create scoring opportunities. With his impressive set of skills, he has the potential to become a top-notch combo guard in the NBA. He’s also a valuable asset for Canada’s basketball team. That also makes him an enticing pickup for the only Canadian team in the league. However, compared to the other draft prospects, Smith Jr. may require more time and effort to reach his full potential. Right now, his size and physique make him more of a long-term project rather than an immediate impact player. Nonetheless, this does not make him a risky pick at all. The talent and potential are undeniable and clear as day.

1. Keyonte George (Baylor)

Baylor’s Keyonte George is a unique player in this draft class. That’s because he possesses both playmaking skills and exceptional outside shooting ability. The 6’4 guard has demonstrated his proficiency from beyond the arc this year. In fact, he has shot at an impressive 35 percent rate while attempting seven shots per game for the Bears. He also has a knack for distributing the ball, averaging 2.8 assists per game. With his strong off-the-dribble game, George should help alleviate some of the Raptors’ struggles with creating advantages on the court. Moreover, he would bring much-needed pull-up shooting ability and would not compromise the team’s defensive tenacity. George would definitely be a quick solution to some of the Raptors’ roster problems. Additionally, he would also have the potential to become a future star. As the Big 12 freshman of the year, George has already shown that he is capable of making quite an impact for a team like the Raptors.