The Toronto Raptors marked their seventh win over their last eight games on Saturday with a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons. They managed to secure the win even without Fred VanVleet in the picture as the 6-foot-1 combo guard continues to be out due to personal reasons.

It seems that Fred is fine, though. It just so happened that he was celebrating his 29th birthday on Saturday, and so he took to Twitter to share his two-word reaction to the Raptors’ win without him:

VanVleet was already ruled out 24 hours prior to the game and he was also excused from Friday’s practice. Neither Fred nor the Raptors have disclosed the reason behind his mysterious absence, so it’s good to see him tweeting and reacting to his team’s victory.

Pascal Siakam carried the load for Toronto on Saturday, scoring a game-high 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting. He also added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks to round out another all-around performance. Gary Trent Jr. chipped in with 19 points, while reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes logged 12 points and seven rebounds in the win.

As for Fred VanVleet, his next chance to play will be on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Raptors have two games in two nights, and with his status still unknown at this point, it would not be a complete surprise if FVV ends up sitting out his third straight game for Toronto.

The Raptors are now 30-31 and are ninth in the East.