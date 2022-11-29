Published November 29, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The more the NBA season goes on for the Toronto Raptors, the more things seem to stay the same.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said he felt the same as he did during the team’s first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Monday conference after the return of forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes.

“It felt like the first game of the season all over again,” Fred VanVleet said. “A little Deja Vu there, obviously, against the Cavs. It was good to have some familiar faces back.”

Even as the Raptors deviated from shooting an overwhelming amount of shots against the Cavaliers, VanVleet said the game didn’t look any different from the 20 “chaotic” matchups the Raptors pushed through this season. Toronto has already logged five games of 100 or more shots, reaching that mark in less than half the games it took last season, according to Basketball Reference.

“It doesn’t feel any different,” Fred VanVleet said. “Every game we play just feels like chaos.

“They actually beat us on the offensive glass, so give them credit for that. Usually we’re doing that to people. To be able to come out here and win, I’ll take any win we can get.”

Last Monday’s game against the Cavs felt equally as chaotic, Fred VanVleet continued, even as he said he felt the Raptors were mostly in control of the game against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

“All of them feel crazy,” Fred VanVleet said. “I thought we had a good approach. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t perfect, but you have to take the wins in stride, learn from them and try to get better.”

The Raptors will tip off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday in the Smoothie King Center. The game will be broadcasted on The Sports Network.