FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard previously came out with some controversial comments about Toronto and how African-American players supposedly feel “uncomfortable” in the city because it’s no longer part of the United States. Unsurprisingly, it was received with criticism from within and around the NBA. Former Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry has now spoken out on this hot topic and he made his true feelings about it abundantly clear.

Speaking on a recent episode of The VC Show with host Vince Carter, who himself spent many years in Toronto, Lowry strongly refuted Broussard’s claims (h/t Gilbert McGregor of Sporting News):

“I don’t talk about others and what people say because I don’t care to respond to anybody else because, whatever,” Lowry said. “I am a Black African-American from 20th and Lehigh in North Philadelphia and I absolutely love Toronto.”

Lowry went on to share that “what I appreciated is it’s kind of a melting pot of Canada. You can find any race — any nationality mixed with any nationality in Canada.”

Kyle Lowry spent nine out of his 16-year NBA career with the Raptors. Many consider him to be one of the greatest players in franchise history, and there’s no denying that the city has embraced him with open arms.

Both Lowry and Carter did not address Broussard by name, but it is clear that they were speaking about his previous comments.

The six-time All-Star Heat guard then ended his tirade by sharing his unwavering affection toward a city that he once called home: