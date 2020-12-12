The Toronto Raptors are set to begin their preseason schedule on Saturday versus the Charlotte Hornets and they’ll be without Kyle Lowry. Besides missing Saturday’s contest, Lowry is going to be inactive for Toronto’s first two preseason games versus the Hornets, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

It was revealed that the Raptors had three members of the organization test positive for COVID-19. While the identity of the three members remains unknown, those three employees will have to isolate away from the team for 10 days.

Given that, there’s a chance that Lowry was one of the members of the Raptors who tested positive. Regardless of whether or not he contracted the coronavirus, the team shared that Lowry didn’t travel with the organization to Charlotte to face the Hornets.

Lowry, who is entering his ninth season with the Raptors, is also entering the final year of his contract. The veteran point guard is slated to make $30.5 million in the 2020-2021 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Just a season ago, after helping the Raptors secure a championship in the 2018-2019 season, Lowry recorded 19.4 points, five rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game in 58 regular-season games. His 19.4 points per game were the most in his career since the 2016-2017 season.

During the offseason, Toronto was able to re-sign Fred VanVleet, who may become the eventual successor to Kyle Lowry at the point guard position. With Lowry sidelined for the first two preseason games for the Raptors, expect Toronto to deploy more playing time for Malachi Flynn, Terence Davis, and DeAndre Bembry against the Hornets.