Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby is good to go for Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, according to a Tuesday tweet from Raptors NBA Beat Reporter Josh Lewenberg. The MRI the Raptors were awaiting the results of came back clean.

“He told me he’s 94%,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said.

OG Anunoby was ruled out of a game against the Knicks after a “jammed right ankle” injury caused him to sit out of the second half in a 2-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Celtics guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams exited the game with injuries of their own in the first half.

The former first-round draft pick out of Indiana is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and two assists per game in 43 games played for the Raptors this season. Anunoby hasn’t suited up for a game against the Kings since an early-2021 matchup at the Golden 1 Center, where he scored eight points, grabbed two rebounds and dished two assists as the Raptors took their second win of the season, according to Basketball Reference.

Forward Otto Porter Jr. and guard Dalano Banton round out the rest of the team’s injury report. Kings forward Chimezie Metu is the only player on the Kings’ injury list. The 25-year-old forward underwent an MRI on his left knee on Sunday after he was injured in a Saturday matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Kings sport the second-highest offensive rating in the league with 117.9, according to the NBA. They have won seven of their last eight games, never dropping below a total of 116 points as they took down the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, among others, on their way to earning a 27-19 record.

The Raptors will tip off against the Kings at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday in the Golden 1 Center. The game will be broadcasted on Sportsnet.