The Toronto Raptors will be playing the role of guest for the second consecutive game against the Charlotte Hornets for what should only be seen as a must-win affair. Boasting a record of 39-39, Nick Nurse and company currently find themselves residing in the ninth seed out in the Eastern Conference standings. With four games remaining, one can only expect that the club is looking to better its positioning on the proverbial totem pole and work its way up to a higher standing for the upcoming play-in tournament. Unfortunately, pulling out a win against the Hornets Tuesday night may be a bit challenging to do for Toronto, as stud wing OG Anunoby‘s availability for the contest is viewed as being up in the air. With this, the question that’s on every Raptors fan’s mind: Is OG Anunoby playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

OG Anunoby injury status vs. Hornets

Amid a career campaign with the Raptors, OG Anunoby has proven himself to be one of the club’s most pivotal contributors on a night-to-night basis. Through 64 games played, the wing has been posting impressive two-way averages of 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 steals on 48.0% shooting from the field and 39.5% shooting from distance.

His importance to Toronto makes his status heading into Tuesday’s matchup against Charlotte all the more concerning, as he is currently listed as “questionable” due to a left ankle sprain, as per the league’s official injury report.

What bodes well for the team heading into their upcoming contest is that they have been surging over the last several weeks, and have won seven of their last 10 contests, including a 128-108 blowout against the Charlotte Hornets in their previous outing.

That said, Anunoby has been a key factor in the team’s success over this span, as he’s been putting up sensational averages of 19.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 57.8% from the field and 51.6% from distance.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not OG Anunoby will be playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer is still very much in question.