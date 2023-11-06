Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby couldn't believe a block that Victor Wembanyama had against him on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Toronto Raptors improved their record on the 2023-24 season to 3-4 with a road win against the San Antonio Spurs. Although Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama had a solid game, the Raptors used a furious fourth-quarter rally to send the game into overtime, where they ultimately emerged with a 123-116 impressive victory.

After the game, Raptors' small forward OG Anunoby spoke on what it was like playing against Wembanyama, who was the number one overall pick in this past NFL Draft, including referencing a three-point attempt that he had blocked by the French sensation.

“He’s too tall. He’s way too tall,” Anunoby joked after the game, per NBA Canada.

At nearly 7'4″, Victor Wembanyama is indeed quite tall. This towering frame, combined with agility and speed that shouldn't be possible for someone his size, is what allowed him to become perhaps the most highly touted prospect since LeBron James before the Spurs selected him first overall this past June.

Wembanyama has already gotten off to an impressive start to his NBA career, including pouring in 38 points in a recent victory over the Phoenix Suns on the road. Meanwhile, the Raptors have been up-and-down so far in 2023-24, but Anunoby has provided his usual balance of three-point shooting and elite perimeter defense that Raptors fans have come to know and love over the last several seasons, including scoring 24 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out four assists in the win over San Antonio.

Toronto will next take the floor against the Dallas Mavericks on November 8.