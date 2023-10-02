It has been a wildly unpredictable year for the Toronto Raptors. A mediocre 2022-23 campaign indicated that the franchise could be nearing a definitive transition period, or even a rebuild. Fred VanVleet's departure reinforced that notion. Then, the organization's outlook appeared to abruptly shift back into NBA title contention after escalating Damian Lillard trade rumors.

With the chaos settling, the focus is again on the long-term future of the team. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, two players who were floated as possible trade candidates throughout the offseason, were each asked about their long-term contract status at NBA Media Day. Their answers are sure to produce mixed reactions among Raptors fans.

“I'm under contract. I'm a Raptors player,” Siakam said Monday morning, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg. “That's what I'm focused on. I'm focused on the present.” That is not exactly a rousing declaration of loyalty, is it?

While it is easy to overreact to the All-Star forward's comments, there is logical reason to believe his days in Toronto are numbered. Siakam's contract expires at the end of this upcoming season, so Masai Ujiri might be incentivized to maximize his value before he possibly leaves for nothing (unlike what he did with VanVleet).



Fortunately, Anunoby's stance inspires more confidence. “I love Toronto, so I want to be here,” he said, via Lewenberg. “He says he'll let his agency handle extension talks.” Teams around the league reportedly covet the young two-way wing, but the Raptors seemingly remain committed to making Anunoby a focal point going forward.



With training camp beginning, contract situations might not take top priority. Depending on how Toronto starts in the 2023-24 NBA season, the direction of these pivotal decisions should become clearer.