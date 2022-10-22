Pascal Siakam has quietly been one of the most underrated players in the NBA. The Toronto Raptors forward made significant strides over the years, becoming a true number one option for the team. In the second game of the 2022-23 season, though, Siakam made a huge statement seen by many NBA fans.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, Pascal Siakam turned in arguably his greatest regular season performance for the Raptors. The two-time All-NBA forward notched a hyper-efficient triple-double, scoring 37 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, and getting 10 assists. Nets star Kyrie Irving certainly took notice, and praised the forward’s all-around play and then some. (via The Score)

“A triple-double is probably going to be happening most nights,” Irving said postgame following the Nets’ 109-105 win over the Raptors. “I’m not saying he’s (Pascal Siakam) going to average a triple-double, but I think he has the capability of being a triple-double guy.”

After Kawhi Leonard’s departure from Toronto, many expected Siakam to step up as the top dog of the team. It certainly took some time, and there were some bumps along the way. However, starting last season, we finally got to see the true capabilities of Siakam. He became a consistent force for the Raptors, providing steady production on both sides of the ball.

Now, it seems like Siakam has elevated his game to yet another level. Despite the loss, he, along with Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes, looked excellent on the court. If he continues to be this good, the Raptors will be a sneakily dangerous threat for any aspiring East contender.