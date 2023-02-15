Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam claimed a victim Tuesday night, as he had Mo Wagner’s ankles exploding during one particular play against the Orlando Magic at home. And now, Twitter can’t stop poking fun at Wagner and admiring just how skilled of a cat Siakam is.

In the Raptors’ last game before the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, Siakam added at least one more highlight for Twitter to go crazy over by dropping Wagner, who found himself stumbling across the paint like someone who just got hit by a bicycle.

Pascal Siakam DROPPED Mo Wagner 😱pic.twitter.com/FT9IzKQQNL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 15, 2023

Pascal Siakam didn’t really put too much mustard on that move, but somehow that little stepback was enough to make Wagner fold like cardboard. Wagner simply had a bad read of what Siakam was going to do. His brain couldn’t process Siakam’s movements fast enough to relay to his ankles how they were supposed to act, thus Wagner becoming a nice example for biology teachers teaching kids about how the nervous system works.

Siakam bustin’ ankles and Devlin humming a tune. #WeTheNorthpic.twitter.com/nBExGhqPSW — Doc Naismith (@DocNaismith) February 15, 2023

Even better for Pascal Siakam is that he was able to drain the shot. It’s one thing to drop a defender and it’s another to complete the play by getting the bucket to finish it all off.

Siakam had Wagner on skates 🛼pic.twitter.com/sNZQmBvn1d — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 15, 2023

Pascal Siakam’s mobility and ability to get in the paint off the dribble have been among the many qualities the Raptors have been benefiting from. He entered the Magic game averaging 25.2 points on 47.9 FG%, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. The 28-year-old Pascal Siakam is, by multiple measurements, the Toronto Raptors’ best player.