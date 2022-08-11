Just recently new Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray called on for NBA stars to play in Pro Am leagues to give the fans who can’t afford tickets in NBA games a chance to see them. Toronto Raptors rising star Scottie Barnes heeded the call as he suit up in the Utah Powder League.

Barnes couldn’t be any happier putting on a show for the fans in attendance, adding that it’s really important for players like him to take the time to play in Pro Am leagues. After the experience, the upcoming sophomore also vowed to play in more offseason games next year.

“It feels good to put on a show. Do it for the kids, do it for the people that can’t got out and see an NBA game. This is a good opportunity for them to watch us play here, and we had a good amount of talent in the gym tonight,” Barnes shared, per ABC 4.

“I love playing in the pro-ams, these pick-up games. So, next off season, I’ll probably do it way more.”

While there is always the concern for injuries, it is definitely nice to see NBA players like Scottie Barnes putting in the effort to give back to the community and try to get closer to the fans. That is what the league is all about.

Also, as Dejounte Murray said before, players also do open runs and pickup games in private, so why not do it publicly where fans can see them? It’s the same risk anyway.

Hopefully, more and more NBA players suit up in Pro Ams for the fans. Such leagues are growing all over the nation, and they could really use some boost.