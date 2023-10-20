With the preseason winding down and the 2023-24 NBA regular season set to tip-off next week, teams have until this coming Monday, Oct. 23 to finalize their rosters. They are allowed to carry 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts. Expect to see plenty of roster shuffling in the coming days as they get their teams in order. The Toronto Raptors made a roster move this week in cutting Makur Maker and adding NBA veteran Justice Winslow. Justise Winslow will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors as per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.

Winslow is an Exhibit 10 deal, as explained below, per a source. Intention is to go to 905 to get back on the floor, stay healthy, and be on NBA radar. Potentially huge for 905 while he’s there. https://t.co/pcoBbqWQK9 — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) October 20, 2023

Since Justise Winslow is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors, he likely won't make the final roster for the regular season. He is not eligible for a two-way contract as he has too many years of service in the NBA. But he is likely bound for the Raptors 905 in the G League. Exhibit 10 contacts allow teams to sign and cut players and have them assigned to their G League affiliate.

An eight year NBA veteran, Winslow spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He appeared in 29 games including 11 starts in a little under 27 minutes per game. He averaged 6.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 40.9 percent shooting from the field, 31.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Winslow was originally drafted by the Miami Heat with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played five seasons for the Heat. He also had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers.