Kansas State basketball standout Markquis Nowell may have gone undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but it didn't take long for him to get a deal with a team. After he failed to hear his name get called during Thursday's rookie selection, Nowell reportedly agreed to a deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Nowell is signing a two-way contract with the Raptors, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. That means he'll have the opportunity to compete in the NBA while splitting time in the G League.

The 23-year-old has been hailed as a hero in the NCAA Tournament after helping Kansas State reach the Elite Eight of the competition. He even set the assist record in the tournament when he dished out 19 dimes against Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

Throughout his five-year collegiate career that he split between Little Rock and Kansas State, Markquis Nowell averaged 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from deep.

If the Raptors end up rebuilding around Scottie Barnes and their latest lottery pick Gradey Dick, Nowell could have a chance to compete for a regular roster spot on the team. So far it's still unknown what direction the team is going, though their hiring of famed development coach Darko Rajakovic to be their head coach signals that there will be some sort of rebuilding in Canada.

It has yet to be seen how the Raptors plan to utilize Nowell, but it's certainly a nice pick-up for the team since they are getting a steady playmaker who knows how to win.