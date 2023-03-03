The Toronto Raptors recently posted a video on social media that aimed to celebrate Women’s History Month. But what they thought would be something the public would embrace turned out to be one that’s gotten the complete opposite reaction.

And now, the Raptors are apologizing for it after severe backlash.

“We’re an organization that prides itself on doing the right thing when it comes to inclusion and representation, and we made a mistake (Tuesday),” the Raptors said in its apology, via the Toronto Sun. “Our sincerest apologies to our players, our staff and our fans – we’ll work to do better today and every day after.”

The controversial video had some Raptors players answering a question about why they think that girls “run the world,” which was also a nod to Beyonce’s 2011 hit single Run the World (Girls).

Raptors guard Malachi Flynn responded to that by saying “They are the only one that can procreate.”

Big man Precious Achiuwa also didn’t have an insightful answer: “They birth everybody.”

Scottie Barnes also provided an answer that was also lacking in depth and seemed to trivialize the subject. “All women are great because they are queens,” The Raptors forward said.

At the end of the day, the Raptors have a lesson to learn from this. As a proud NBA organization, the Raptors can be expected to be better at conveying messages to the public.

Toronto will host Women’s Empowerment Night on Mar. 14 when it plays the

Denver Nuggets at Scotiabank Arena.