Pascal Siakam isn’t exactly the most outspoken player out there. This is why renowned basketball trainer Rico Hines had to literally call out the Toronto Raptors star to deliver the closing message at the end of Hiners’ high-profile summer runs.

With the players all gathered around to hear Hines’ final message, the Raptors development coach decided to share the floor with Siakam (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Pascal? You never said nothing to me in 4 years. Where you at?” Hines said.

True enough, Siakam positioned himself out of plain view. It took him a second to head to the middle of the room before he delivered his closing remarks:

“I love being here,” Siakam said. “… Obviously I’m not where I wanna be yet, but I’m out here everyday working. So, I think we should all do the same.”

“Pascal? You never said nothing to me in 4 years. Where you at?” Rico Hines asking Pascal Siakam to give a speech at the open-run & break out of his quiet shell 🔥pic.twitter.com/Tc713NPMqS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 31, 2022

It was short and sweet for Pascal Siakam, but his message speaks volumes of the mentality this young man possesses. The Raptors All-Star is one of the top forwards in the NBA today, but he wasn’t ashamed to admit that he still hasn’t reached his goals this summer. He’s a lead-by-example type of guy too, and this was the message he wanted to deliver to the rest of the group.

Regardless of how he feels about the spotlight being shined on him as the star of the Toronto Raptors, the fact of the matter is that Siakam will continue to have a lot of eyes on him this coming season. The Raptors are coming off a rather disappointing campaign in 2021-22, losing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs. Siakam and Co. have a lot to prove this year, and by the looks of it, Pascal’s putting the work in toward this very objective.