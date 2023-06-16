The Toronto Raptors have an offseason ahead that will determine the direction of the franchise. The Raptors went 41-41 this season and were the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto has a solid team but is not good enough to be a contender.

This leaves many tough decisions to make this offseason. Fred VanVleet is one of the biggest dominos for the Raptors this offseason. VanVleet has spent his entire career with Toronto and earned an All-Star nod in the 2021-22 season. He averaged 19.3 points per game this season, with 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.8 steals. VanVleet declined his $22.8 million player option and will enter NBA free agency.

The Raptors will also field offers for OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam this offseason. Anunoby and Siakam are talented players, but they could be moved this offseason. If the Raptors move them, then VanVleet will likely be gone as well.

VanVleet is a good player, but it may be time to move on from the 29-year-old guard.

With that said, here are two reasons Toronto must not re-sign Fred VanVleet in NBA free agency.

Raptors should build around Scottie Barnes' timeline

The Raptors' current core is good enough to compete for a playoff spot but not good enough for a deep playoff run. They are at a point where they can acquire assets to help them build for the future. Toronto should prioritize building around Scottie Barnes, the number four overall pick in 2021.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barnes has played well in his first two seasons. The 21-year-old forward is a two-way player, impacting both ends of the floor. His defense is elite, and he has been a solid scorer, averaging 15.3 points per game in his career. He needs to work on his three-point shot, as he is a career 29 percent shooter from that range. Barnes is the player that Toronto should be building around. While he may or may not become a star, he is a good young player that should have players around him that fit his timeline.

Re-signing VanVleet would keep the Raptors competitive but not good enough to make a deep playoff run. Letting him walk and working on building a young core is what Toronto should prioritize.

VanVleet's contract will be expensive

Another reason signing VanVleet is not worth it for the Raptors is his contract. If Toronto decides to extend him, they could offer him a four-year $114 million extension. VanVleet will likely seek a deal between $25-30 million this offseason.

Given the state of the Raptors franchise, it would not be worthwhile to pay him this much. It would be beneficial for both sides to part ways. Toronto needs to think about the future and how they will need to pay Barnes in a few years. Under the new CBA, it's hard to give multiple players big deals. VanVleet no longer fits the timeline of the team if they want to build for the future rather than just be competitive enough to fight for a playoff spot.

With a big payday due for VanVleet, Toronto should let him walk or work out a sign-and-trade deal.

While VanVleet has been a staple for the Raptors, it's time to part ways. He helped Toronto win the title in the 2018-19 season and has developed into an even better player. It will be hard for some fans to see VanVleet go, but it is time for both sides to part ways.