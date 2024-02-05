The Toronto Raptors visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Toronto Raptors are in the southern part of the United States to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are coming off a tough game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday night. Toronto has traded off a lot of their stars this season, and they might not be done. Despite that, Scottie Barnes is having a great season, and is one of the notable All-Star snubs. He is scoring 20.3 points per game to go along with 8.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. RJ Barrett is playing well for the Raptors, but he is dealing with a knee injury, so his status for the game is questionable.

The Pelicans are 28-21 this season, and they have won their last two games. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are both scoring over 20 points per game on the season. Williamson is the leading scorer, though. CJ McCollum is right under them with 19.2 points per game on the season. Ingram, along with his scoring, averages 5.6 assists per game. New Orleans should have a healthy lineup heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Pelicans Odds

Toronto Raptors: +9 (-112)

Moneyline: +310

New Orleans Pelicans: -9 (-108)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet+, Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raptors need to match the Pelicans on defense in this game. I would not expect Toronto to put up a bunch of points, so it will come down to the defensive end of the court. The Pelicans are just average offensively, and the same goes for the Raptors defensively. However, when the Raptors allow less than 115 points this season, they are 11-10. That is not a great record, but it is 11 of their 17 wins on the season. With that, the Raptors might not win the game, but they would have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pelicans are top-half of the NBA in defense this season. They allow just under 113 points per game on the year, and that is going to work to their advantage in this game. The Raptors score the 11th-fewest points per game on the season, as well. The Pelicans should have no problem holding the Raptors down in this game, and that will help them cover this spread.

The Pelicans are 22-5 when they allow less than their season average in points this season. New Orleans should have no problem keeping the Raptors below 113 points in this game. When the Raptors score under 113 points, they are 3-21. The Pelicans holding the Raptors to under 113 points in this game will ensure a victory.

Final Raptors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

I am not sure this game will be that close. The Raptors are not a good team, and they are coming off a game against a very good Thunder team. Because of this, the Raptors are going to come into this game with some tired legs. I am going to put my money on the Pelicans to cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Raptors-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -9 (-108), Under 234.5 (-110)