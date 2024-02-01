The Toronto Raptors visit the Houston Rockets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Toronto Raptors are on the road to take on the Houston Rockets Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are 17-30 this season, and they are coming off a win against the Chicago Bulls. That win ended a losing streak for the Raptors. On the season, Scottie Barnes has been the Raptors' best player. He is scoring 20.2 points per game while grabbing 8.2 rebounds. RJ Barrett has scored 21.0 points per game in 13 games played with Toronto this season, as well. Barrett is still dealing with a knee injury, though. Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl are on track to return to the lineup Friday night.

The Rockets are not enjoying a lot of success lately. They are 22-25 this season, and they have lost three of their last five games. Alperen Sengun is having a great season for Houston this year. He is scoring 21.2 points per game while grabbing 9.2 rebounds. Fred VanVleet leads the team with 8.6 assists per game, as well. Tari Eason does have a leg injury he is trying to overcome.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Rockets Odds

Toronto Raptors: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Houston Rockets: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet+, Space City Home Network

TV: Sportsnet+, Space City Home Network

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raptors should be able to play some good defense in this game. The Rockets score under 115 points per game on the season, and they can only rely on Sengun and VanVleet. The Raptors need to find a way to shut down one of those two players. If this happens, the Rockets will struggle to score the basketball in this game.

The R0ckets are .500 on the season when they score under their season average. The Raptors are 11-10 when they allow under 115 points this season. The Rockets, at times, seem to struggle on the offensive side of the floor. It is not the recipe for success one hopes for, but if the Raptors can find a way to keep the Rockets from scoring to much, they will cover the spread.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets need to play better on the defensive side of the court if they want to start winning again. Houston has allowed 112.5 points per game on the season, which is the 10th-lowest in the NBA. The last 10 games have not been kind to them, but Houston usually plays well defensively.

Houston is 17-6 when they allow less than 110 points this season. They are 19-7 when allowing less than 115. I would be surprised to see the Raptors score over 115 points in this game considering the Rockets' ability to play defense. If the Rockets can stay strong defensively, they will cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Neither team is playing great basketball at the moment. However, the Rockets are the better team. I am expecting a lower-scoring game in this one, as well. As for the winner, I am going to take the Rockets to cover the spread. It is their home game, and they are going to be hungry for a win.

Final Raptors-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -5.5 (-110), Under 228.5 (-110)