The Raptors and the 76ers are struggling and spiraling coming into this game and desperately need a win to get back on track. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-76ers prediction and pick.

The Raptors have struggled this season, losing four straight and five of their last six. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the best players on the Raptors, but with Barrett out, Barnes will be asked to carry Toronto on the road in this matchup against the 76ers. This would be a much-needed win in a game, and they desperately need to get back on track and in the winning column.

The 76ers have been hot and cold this season. They have a 20-32 record and have lost three straight games and five of their last six. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are the lethal big three who look great together, but staying healthy has been a struggle. They should all be available in this game, and we need all of them to show up and help them win in a prime bounce-back spot.

Here are the Raptors-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-76ers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Philadelphia 76ers: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 224.5 (-112)

Under: 224.5 (-108)

How To Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: TSN/NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense has had a rough season. They are 25th in scoring with 109.5 points per game, 20th in field goal percentage at 45.7%, and 19th in three-point shooting at 35.4% from behind the arc.

Seven players on the 76ers have averaged over double digits in scoring, showcasing that despite their struggles, they have balance. Tyrese Maxey is the most consistent scorer, averaging 28.1 points per game. Maxey is also the engine behind this offense, leading the team in assists with 6.2 per game, while the rest averages 23 assists overall.

Joe Embiid and Paul George should be available in this matchup against the Raptors. This offense should see a massive boost, with most of the roster healthy for once against a team that has struggled as much as the Raptors.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has struggled and is spiraling in this downturn. They are 21st in scoring, at 110.7 points per game, 15th in field-goal percentage, 46.6%, and 22nd in three-point shooting, 34.9% from behind the arc. Seven different Raptors are averaging more than double digits in scoring this year, showcasing that this offense does have balance. Barrett is the best scorer on the team, averaging 21.6 points per game.

Barnes is the best passer on the team and leads the team in assists with 6 per game. The entire team averages 28.8 assists per game. This offense has a lot of balance across the roster and some genuinely good talent, but consistency is missing outside of Barrett and Barnes, and Brandon Ingram is not expected to be available yet. This might be a tough matchup against the 76ers on offense because they have a solid defense and can slow teams down, especially with them mostly being healthy.

The Raptors' defense has had a rough year but has been on par with their offense. They are 25th in points allowed, at 116.5 points per game, 19th in field-goal percentage defense, at 47%, and 17th in three-point percentage, at 36%, from behind the arc.

Jakob Poetl has been a beast down low but is injured, leaving a giant hole in the frontcourt. Barnes is the rebounding and blocks leader with him out, averaging 7.8 and 1.1 per game, respectively.

Barnes is also the biggest standout regarding their on-ball defense, leading the team in steals, averaging 1.5 per game. Despite the injuries Toronto is dealing with, this defense should still be able to show up against Philadelphia. The 76ers have struggled to find much consistency on offense all year, leaving room for the Raptors' defense to at least show up on the road.

The 76ers' defense has been solid and much more reliable than their offense. They are 15th in points allowed, at 113.3 points per game, 30th in field goal defense, 48.7%, and 26th in three-point defense, 37.1% from behind the arc.

When healthy, the 76ers have an excellent frontcourt, and Embiid should be available. Embiid is the team leader in rebounds and blocks, averaging 8.3 and one block per game. Their on-ball defense has been their strength. Five different 76ers average at least one steal, with Maxey also being the best on-ball defender, leading the team with 1.9 per game. This defense has a great matchup against a bad offense for Toronto, which is mainly wholly healthy.

Final Raptors-76ers Prediction & Pick

These teams are desperate. The 76ers are healthy and at home, while the Raptors are dealing with key injuries. Embiid, Maxey, and George led the 76ers to a win, and they are covering at home to bounce back.

Final Raptors-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -9 (-110)