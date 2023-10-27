The Toronto Raptors will head to the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Raptors-Bulls prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raptors edged out the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-94. Amazingly, it was a back-and-forth game. The Raptors pulled away with 2:18 left in the game when Dennis Schroeder hit a shot. Significantly, Shroeder finished with 22 points. OG Anunoby had 20 points and six rebounds, while Scottie Barnes had 17 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam added 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. The Raptors shot 40 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples. Additionally, they held the Wolves to 34 percent shooting. The Raptors lost the battle of the boards 62-47. Also, they blocked 11 shots.

The Bulls lost 124-104 at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ultimately, it was a close game early. But the Bulls struggled as the game went on. Unfortunately, they could not hang with the Thunder. DeMar DeRozan finished with 20 points. Conversely, Zach LaVine had 16 points while shooting 4 for 16 from the field. Coby White also struggled, scoring 15 points while shooting 4 for 14 from the field. Likewise, Nikola Vucevic tallied 11 points and nine assists while missing both shots from beyond the arc. The Bulls shot 41.5 percent from the field, including 28.6 percent from the triples. Moreover, they allowed 54.9 percent from the field, including 48.7 percent from the 3-point line.

The Bulls dominated the Raptors in the play-in game last season. However, the Raptors won 2 of 3 during the regular season. The Bulls won the lone game at the United Center. Additionally, the Bulls are 7-3 in the last 10 games against the Raptors, including five straight wins at the United Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Bulls Odds

Toronto Raptors: +2.5 (-112)

Chicago Bulls: -2.5 (-108)

Over: 216 (-110)

Under: 216 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors made a lot of mistakes against the Wolves. Regardless, they persevered because the Timberwolves made more mistakes. The Raptors need to improve to have a chance against the Bulls.

They will need to shoot the ball better. Additionally, they will need to maintain defense. The Raptors did a good job blocking shots. Furthermore, they must keep blocking shots. But they struggled on the boards. Therefore, they need someone to cover the boards. It will be difficult when facing DeRozan or LaVine. Thus, someone needs to step up and take control of the boards.

Anunoby, Barnes, and Siakam must all continue to score. Moreover, they must keep hitting shots from beyond the arc. The Raptors must not turn the ball over. Therefore, they must avoid critical mistakes.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they continue hitting their shots. Then, they need to avoid making bad mistakes.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls did everything possible to lose the game on Wednesday. Furthermore, they struggled in everything, including shooting. Their shooters must take a better approach in this battle.

It starts with DeRozan. Ultimately, he must produce and lead the team. But the Bulls need LaVine to shoot better. Unfortunately, he struggled massively to shoot from the field and was not efficient at all. The Bulls also want to see more from Vucevic, who did not shoot the ball efficiently. Also, this team needs to do better in their shots from beyond the arc.

The defense could not contain the Thunder. While the Raptors don't have someone as talented as Gilgeous-Alexander, they still have players that can hurt them. The Bulls must come up with a better game plan on defense to prevent the Raptors from getting hot from the triples or all around the field. Therefore, they must avoid collapses down the stretch and make better decisions. They also must avoid foul trouble and cannot afford to give the Raptors any extra chances. Ultimately, they must avoid lapses in coverage throughout the court.

The Bulls will cover the spread if DeRozan and LaVine can form an amazing duo on the offensive side of the ball. Then, they must prevent Barnes, Siakam, and Anunoby from harming them.

Final Raptors-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls matched up well with the Raptors last season. Moreover, they have won five straight at the United Center against Toronto. Expect the Bulls to play better this time around as they face a team they are familiar with. Eventually, the Bulls will find a way to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls: -2.5 (-108)