The Toronto Raptors will continue their Los Angeles road trip on Wednesday when they take on the Clippers in what should be an epic showdown! Join us for our NBA odds series where our Raptors-Clippers prediction and pick will be made.

With a dominating 133-118 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, the Raptors improved their overall record to 15-21 in an attempt to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Certainly, Toronto has not gotten off to the start of the season that they wanted, but they do happen to be only a half-game out of the tenth and final Play-In spot out east.

Meanwhile, could the LA Clippers be on the cusp of being a certified contender? Only time will tell, but it is safe to say that Clippers are finally gelling ever since James Harden was dealt to the City of Angels. Although the Clippers did fall short to the LA Lakers by a score of 106-103 in that crosstown throw down, it was Los Angeles that was able to avenge that loss by blasting the Phoenix Suns in a 27-point shellacking. At 23-13, the Clippers have won 15 of their last 18 games overall and are seemingly clicking on all cylinders.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Clippers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +10 (-108)

Moneyline: +385

Los Angeles Clippers: -10 (-112)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 237 (-112)

Under: 237 (-108)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports SoCal

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

While the odds may be stacked against Toronto in this road matchup, the possibility of the Raptors finding a way to cover the spread and make this a ball game is still very doable. Fortunately enough, few teams around the league can move the ball around with elite efficiency like this Toronto squad. As a matter of fact, the Raptors have accumulated the third-most assists in the league and are not afraid to play an unselfish brand of basketball which Toronto will try to accomplish in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In addition to finding open looks and making those extra passes to keep the Clippers' defense on their toes, there's no question that the Raptors will need to continue to feed the hot hand in R.J. Barrett. Indeed, the former Duke and New York Knicks standout was on an absolute roll in the victory over the Warriors. By the time the final whistle blew, it was Barrett who finished with a season-high 37 points on a whopping 65% shooting from the floor. If Barrett is even a fraction of what he was the last time out, then Toronto could storm into Los Angeles with a stellar chance to get the job done.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

Simply put, the amount of weapons that exist within this roster is overwhelming enough to make a grown Clippers fan cry. All jokes aside, this franchise has certainly been put through the wringer over the years, and the hope of finally embarking on a deep, postseason run is starting to only heighten around this more than desperate fanbase.

In a contest like this one, the matchups will end up playing a big role in how LA finds success on a consistent basis. With that being said, the Clippers might find an advantage by continuing to feet the red-hot hand of Paul George. Most recently, George has managed to score at least 2o points in eleven straight games including a 25-point performance in the blowout win over the Suns. Not to mention, George has been shooting the three-ball exceptionally well since the new year. In fact, PG-13 is 24-48 from way downtown over that span which is a superbly efficient shooting-mark. If George is feeling is shot once again, then the Clippers as a whole are going to be difficult to slow down.

At the end of the day, this is also a Los Angeles squad that knows how to get their nose dirty on the defensive end of the floor. At first glance, this unit gives up an average of 111.5 points per game which is the eighth-best mark in the NBA. In addition, the Clippers love to wreak havoc upon opposing offenses in the form of forcing turnovers. Alas, this will be an important thing to watch as the night goes on.

Final Raptors-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Overall, this matchup has the makings to be far more interesting than it appears to be on paper. All in all, don't be surprised if the Raptors keep this one close, but it will end up being the Clippers that are too difficult to overcome in the fourth quarter.

Final Raptors-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -10 (-112)